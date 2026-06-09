The excitement of the NCAA Men’s College World Series extends beyond the games played at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Fans from across the country gather in Omaha, Neb., to celebrate their teams and enjoy the atmosphere of college baseball’s premier event. The city has much to offer outside the stadium.

Ole Miss will compete in its first game on Friday, June 12 at 6 p.m against North Carolina. At the stadium, visitors can take part in fan fest activities, browse team merchandise shops, enjoy live entertainment and connect with fellow baseball fans from schools around the nation.

Restaurants, bars and public spaces throughout the city become gathering places for locals and fans alike, where supporters proudly cheer on their teams.

One of the most popular traditions of the College World Series is the Jell-O Shot Challenge at Rocco’s Pizza and Cantina. Here, fans purchase shots in support of their schools.

Part of the proceeds go to the Omaha food bank and campus food banks of each participating team. Each shot costs $5, which quickly adds up with tens of thousands of fans pouring into the city.

The challenge has become a major attraction. Many people call the bar to buy shots for fans. Ole Miss set the record in 2022 with 18,777 shots, but LSU surpassed it in 2023 at 68,888 shots.

If you are looking for a quick bite, Blatt Beer & Table is located next to Charles Schwab Field. This restaurant offers a variety of tasty options like burgers, hot dogs and fish and chips. They have a 4.4-star rating on Google Maps. This friendly spot is a good place to enjoy a meal before heading to the stadium.

If you want to eat a higher-end meal during your stay, just north of the stadium is Dolomiti Pizzeria & Enoteca. This traditional Italian restaurant offers pasta and pizza and has an impressive 4.8-star rating on Google Maps.

Omaha also has plenty of things to do that can make your trip memorable and fun, beyond baseball.

The Old Market is one of Omaha’s most popular destinations for visitors. Only a 23-minute walk from Charles Schwab Field, this historic district features shops, art galleries, restaurants and coffee shops. Whether you are seeking a place to relax between games or experience a different side of Omaha, the Old Market offers something for everyone.

The Old Market’s beautiful scenery is located right next to the RiverFront, a newly redeveloped area that combines the Gene Leahy Mall, Heartland of America Park and Lewis & Clark Landing into one large entertainment district.

Here, visitors can enjoy playgrounds, outdoor games, concerts, food vendors and river views. Exploring this part of town, just south of the stadium, is a perfect way to spend your free time.

Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo and Aquarium is a great way for people of all ages to spend time with their family. Here, they have special areas such as a Lied Jungle, African Grasslands, Madagascar Expedition and a Desert Dome.

For those interested in history and art, the Durham Museum offers engaging exhibits on the history of America as well as a broad range of exhibits from history, science, industry and more. Their affiliation with the Smithsonian Institution and strong ties to the Library of Congress enable them to offer unique, insightful exhibits for their customers.

The Joslyn Art Museum goes beyond Western history with its collections. The museum comprises over 12,000 objects across 5,000 years from a variety of cultures. They continue to collect art and build dynamic exhibits and displays. General admission is free.

For a quieter experience, Lauritzen Gardens features beautiful botanical displays, seasonal flowers, walking paths and a conservatory. It is one of the top garden attractions in the Midwest.

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