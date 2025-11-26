In “Ask A&C,” members of the Arts & Culture staff answer a culture-based question about university and Oxford life with their personal thoughts.

This week’s question is: “What’s your Thanksgiving hot take?”

Thanksgiving does not have to be celebrated on Thanksgiving Day. (Jaylynn Conner)

Though many people refuse to budge on having Thanksgiving on any other day than the fourth Thursday of November, I do not think it matters that much. Coming from a family where many of the members have unwavering job schedules, the date that we celebrate Thanksgiving has varied greatly every year. So, as much as I would like to look forward to watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade with my family, we have already hosted one Thanksgiving, and the rest of the celebrations will be several days late.

Carbs are the best Thanksgiving food. (Madelyn Lass)

When people imagine a Thanksgiving dinner, the first thing that comes to mind is usually the turkey. However, carbs are the backbone of a Thanksgiving meal and the best part of it. Who needs protein when there are buttered rolls, mashed potatoes, stuffing and sweet potato casserole? I can pass on turkey and ham, as long as there are carbs.

Turkey trots are overrated. (Jessica Johnson)

Some families may prefer to preemptively burn off those Thanksgiving calories by running an early morning race, but I am sleeping in and watching the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade instead. Exercise sounds like the last thing I would want to do on a day dedicated to celebrating what I am thankful for; food and family come out way above marathons.

Thanksgiving has the best food out of any holiday. (Logan Kennedy)

Thanksgiving food is better than any other holiday’s meals. Turkey and dressing, and anything on the table is my absolute favorite food. (Besides cranberry sauce, do not get near me with that.) Just think about it: Thanksgiving is centered on the meal, while Christmas is centered around religion and gifts. Thanksgiving food is meant to be the best of all the holidays, and I guess giving thanks is a vital part of the holiday, too.

I like eating chicken more than turkey on Thanksgiving. (Rose Harmon)

Turkey is more symbolic than chicken for a typical Thanksgiving feast; Benjamin Franklin even wanted the national bird to be the turkey because of its prominence in the American landscape. But I just like chicken better. Plus, having a smaller family, it makes more sense to cook a smaller bird.

Stuffing is gross. (Taf Flanders)

I did not grow up in America, so Thanksgiving was never a huge holiday. And I do not go crazy for most of the food on the traditional spread. More specifically, I think stuffing is unappetizing. Anything can be in stuffing, and that mystery unsettles me. The worst part, in my opinion, is that you might be eating soggy bread, which is disgusting.

A turkey lives and dies on the stuffing. (Charlie Slusher)

Preparing the stuffing is not the hardest part of the Thanksgiving spread, but it is probably the most important. When undercooked, it gets soggy and gross. But the temptation to cook it longer to make sure all the stuffing hits that perfect temperature (even the bits pushed really far up) can lead to an overcooked bird that’s all dry.

Pumpkin pie is the best dessert for Thanksgiving. (Taylor Hill)

Although some people really like pecan, chocolate or even apple pie, I think pumpkin pie is the Thanksgiving champion. It signifies the best turn of the season dessert while being perfectly spiced, creamy without having a weird texture and it tastes like fall. It’s nostalgic, comforting and the only pie that feels like the holidays.

You should wait until after Thanksgiving to decorate for Christmas. (Ada C. Richardson)

While Christmas is famous for its beautiful decorations that people look forward to all year long, it does not seem right to just pass over Thanksgiving in haste. Thanksgiving is like the middle child — often ignored for reasons it cannot help. Give it its due appreciation and have some self-restraint when waiting to decorate for Christmas.

Republish This Story