Jeremy Roberts, the assistant director of Academic Support Programs for the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience, died at the University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson, Miss., on Tuesday.

Roberts was a Terry, Miss., native and a graduate of UM, where he earned bachelor’s degrees in English and hospitality management, as well as a doctorate in higher education administration. He began working with the university in 2012 and served as an instructor and learning specialist before becoming an assistant director and coordinator of the annual Academic Probation Symposium.

“Jeremy was a consummate employee at the university and an integral figure behind the university’s successful retention rates,” UM Academic Adviser Jacob Agner said. “Dr. Roberts spoke to countless students and their parents during critical moments in their education at UM. So many other members of Dr. Roberts’ department … know that their eponymous success depended significantly on his contributions. They are deeply saddened by his loss, and he will be remembered for his extraordinary work ethic, his humor and his kindness.”

Roberts was awarded Instructor of the Year Spring 2017 for his work teaching EDHE 101.

Director of the Center for Student Success and First-Year Experience Kyle Ellis is also mourning Roberts.

“Jeremy was a remarkable person who cared deeply about the University of Mississippi, our students and his colleagues,” Ellis said. “Jeremy will be remembered for his commitment to the success of University of Mississippi students and the joy he brought to his coworkers in the Center for Student Success. I am grateful to have known Jeremy as not only his supervisor, but also his friend.”

The University Counseling Center and UMatter are available for free to students needing support.

