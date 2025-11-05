University of Mississippi enrollment continues to rise as recently released data from the Mississippi Institutions of Higher Learning showed a 5.2% increase from fall 2024 to fall 2025 on all UM campuses, excluding the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

UM enrolled 25,222 students for fall 2025, compared to 23,981 in fall 2024. According to a statement released by the university on Monday, this is the third consecutive year that UM has set a record for total enrollment.

According to that statement, the 2025 freshman class includes 5,464 students and represents all 82 Mississippi counties, every U.S. state and 93 countries. This makes the 2025 freshman class the second-largest freshman class in university history.

Many students at UM view the increasing enrollment as a positive reflection of growing networking opportunities at the university.

“I think the increase in student enrollment is a reflection upon how much the University of Mississippi has been improving in all areas. Being from (Madison, Miss.), more students from different backgrounds (enrolling at the university) opens up more opportunities to make connections with people outside of Mississippi and hear different perspectives,” senior allied health studies major and current Mr. Ole Miss Ryan Augustine said.

Seven of Mississippi’s eight major public universities saw enrollment increases this fall, including Delta State University, Jackson State University, Mississippi State University, Mississippi University for Women, Mississippi Valley State University, UM and the University of Southern Mississippi. Alcorn State University is the only school where enrollment decreased.

The total enrollment combined for the eight major universities in the state of Mississippi increased 2.7% from 79,817 in fall 2024 to 81,961 in fall 2025 — an increase of 2,144 enrolled students.

“Mississippi’s universities continue to set a high standard for our students in terms of value and price, and these enrollment figures reflect the confidence that families from around the state and beyond have in our university system,” Al Rankins Jr., commissioner of higher education, said in an IHL press release. “With the support from the Mississippi Legislature and Governor Reeves, we know that our state’s universities will continue to be seen as a place where investments in time, funding, academics and research will have a strong return.”

UM Chancellor Glenn Boyce announced to the Associated Student Body Senate on March 4 that the university was considering capping freshman admissions.

“The freshmen class next year is exploding again. The applications are up (to) over 40,000,” Boyce said. “We are not slowing down, and there comes a time when we are going to have to cap and stop (accepting applicants).”

Vice Chancellor for Enrollment Management Eduardo Prieto countered Boyce’s March announcement in a statement via email on June 20.

“The university has no plans to implement a cap on freshman admissions at this time,” Prieto said. “The university is always evaluating our enrollment strategies to ensure we serve students and the state effectively. Qualified Mississippians will always have a place at Ole Miss.”

The university has not provided an update on the potential cap on freshman admissions since the fall 2025 enrollment numbers were released.

Sophomore finance major RJ Kelly from Laurel, Miss., questions whether the university is doing enough to support the continued enrollment growth and whether Oxford is big enough to handle it.

“I’ve found it harder to register for the courses I want, and housing and parking is becoming increasingly more scarce,” Kelly said.

Jacob Yarborough, a junior allied health studies major and Oxford native, agrees with Kelly.

“I feel like Oxford has become a little more crazy,” Yarborough said. “There needs to be better access to roads to decrease traffic and more parking on and off campus to ensure a safe environment for the university.”

The UM Department of Parking and Transportation announced on Nov. 3 that parking previously marked for Malco Theater customers only in the Jackson Avenue Center parking lot has now been permitted for student usage.

“The university anticipated continued growth and has been investing in infrastructure such as new housing and parking to support it. Our enrollment increase reflects that we’re a thriving institution and a top choice for students seeking strong academics and a vibrant campus experience,” UM Director of News and Media Relations Jacob Batte said.

Other students, such as sophomore entrepreneurship major Maya Miller of Jacksonville, Fla., have concerns about the university’s 98% acceptance rate.

“I think that it’s good that Ole Miss is being put on the map and people want to enjoy the same experiences that make me love this place, and I don’t think the increase should stop. However, I do think that the university should prioritize lowering the acceptance rate to improve our reputation,” Miller said.

But others pointed out that rising enrollment provides clubs and organizations the opportunity for more students to join. Sidera Corry, a sophomore allied health studies major from Chicago, is excited by increasing enrollment.

“This year has been amazing to see how the increase in student enrollment has directly impacted campus ministries. It makes me so happy to see the increase in attendance compared to last year. This year, my sorority even started its own freshman Bible study on top of the one our entire chapter has,” Corry said.

Enrollment increases for the other seven universities from fall 2024 to fall 2025 are as follows:

Delta State University increased 5.2% from 2,654 to 2,791

Jackson State University increased 2.2% from 6,326 to 6,464

Mississippi State University increased 1.8% from 23,510 to 23,563

Mississippi University for Women increased 8.1% from 2,193 to 2,371

Mississippi Valley State University increased 3.2% from 2,205 to 2,276

University of Mississippi (excluding UMMC) increased 5.2 from 23,981 to 25,222

University of Mississippi Medical Center increased 1.3% from 2,143 to 3,183

University of Southern Mississippi increased 0.2% from 13,170 to 13,191

Alcorn State University decreased by 3.2% from 2,995 to 2,900

