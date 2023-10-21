After back-to-back one-score wins against SEC West opponents LSU and Arkansas, the Ole Miss Rebels enjoyed some much-deserved rest on the bye week. Now that Week 8 is upon us, the Rebels are gearing up to face yet another SEC West team: Auburn. Although the Tigers sit at an unimpressive 3-3 record, there are several key players who deserve the Rebels’ attention.

QB Payton Thorne

Auburn’s woes this season can mainly be traced to a lack of offensive firepower, as they rank last in the SEC in total offensive production. Leading this inept offense is junior QB Payton Thorne. After being recruited from Michigan State University, Thorne has left much to be desired in his first year under center for the Tigers. He averages a mere 124 passing yards per game and has four touchdowns and four interceptions this season.

He somewhat makes up for his lackluster stats in the air with his production on the ground, as he is the team’s leading rusher with 225 yards and two touchdowns. While these numbers do not jump off the page, it is still in the Rebels’ best interest to keep him from scrambling and force him to make plays through the air.

The Entire Rushing Attack

Due to Auburn’s struggles through the air this season, Head Coach Hugh Freeze has had an extra incentive to run the ball, and he has chosen to do so through a backfield committee. The Tigers have seven different players with nearly 100 yards rushing or more on the season.

RBs Jarquez Hunter and Brian Battie lead the team in carries and yards per carry, respectively, but the depth of their running game does not stop there. Backup QB Robby Ashford is tied for highest yards per carry and leads the team with five touchdowns on the ground.

If the Ole Miss defense can stop the Tigers’ spread rushing effort, it could further put pressure on Thorne to save the game.

LB Eugene Asante

Much of Auburn’s limited success this season can be attributed to the efforts of its defense, and its leader is junior linebacker Eugene Asante.

Asante is all over the field during games, registering 47 tackles, 30 of which were solo. He also holds a team-leading three sacks on the season and has even registered a pass deflection.

While it may be hard to pinpoint a specific player that can carry a defense, Asante is a key piece in Auburn’s defensive strength. The Tiger defense, however, has struggled against other SEC opponents, and if Ole Miss wants to follow this pattern, it must account for Asante.

Although more contentious games lie ahead, it would be a shame for the Rebels to overlook any SEC team, no matter the record. Correctly preparing to face this Auburn roster is required for a win on Saturday.