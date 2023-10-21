Coming off a win and a restful bye weekend, Ole Miss will travel to Auburn to face the Tigers in another SEC West matchup. After some time off for the Rebels and a tough loss to LSU for Auburn, it is safe to say Ole Miss has a lot going for it this weekend.

After a disappointing defeat on the road to No. 22 LSU in Death Valley, Auburn Head Coach Hugh Freeze and the Tigers are looking to defend their home turf this weekend.

With a weaker offense and an above-average defense, Auburn is a 5.5 underdog going into this game.

After the departure of Bryan Harsin, and the short-lived era of Interim Head Coach Cadillac Williams, Auburn welcomed former Ole Miss and Liberty University Head Coach Hugh Freeze to the program. He has not gotten the start he desired, but that does not mean he cannot pull off an upset or two.

The Rebels, having one of the strongest and most powerful offenses in the nation, come into this game thinking that they should win. Coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have hopes of improving to 6-1 going into their second SEC road game of the season, after losing to Alabama 24-10 back in September. All that stands in the way is an Auburn team with nothing to lose.

Ole Miss QB Jaxson Dart has proven that he has what it takes to bring home a win for the Rebels.

Dart this season has thrown for 1,638 yards and 12 touchdowns. Alongside him stands star offensive players, including running back Quinshon Judkins and wide receivers Tre Harris and Zakhari Franklin.

Auburn struggled more this season than they anticipated. The 3-3 unranked Tigers just came off their third loss in a row and are currently 0-3 in the SEC.

The addition of former Michigan State QB Payton Thorne has been a steep obstacle for the Tigers to overcome In 2023, Thorne has thrown for 745 yards, four touchdowns and four interceptions. In a Dart-Thorne QB battle, Dart takes the cake in almost every statistical category.

Ole Miss and Auburn are meeting for the 48th time this Saturday in Jordan-Hare, known for having one of the best stadium atmospheres in all of college football. Being the favorite going into this weekend, Kiffin and the Rebels are likely to put away a win, refute the upset alert allegations and improve to 3-1 in conference play and 6-1 overall.