Country-blues musician Davis Coen from Memphis will perform a free show at 7 p.m. tonight at Proud Larry’s. The show is a celebration of “Live at Proud Larry’s,” Coen’s first CD event release in eight years, his first live album and the first live album ever released from Proud Larry’s.

For over 20 years, Coen has toured the U.S. playing at clubs, festivals and bars. Coen offers a contemporary country-blues sound, ranging from narrative ballads to rhythmic danceable songs. He has played at renowned music festivals like the King Biscuit Blues Festival in Helena, Ark., and the Juke Joint Festival in Clarksdale, Miss. He has also shared bills with acclaimed musicians R.L. Burnside, Bo Diddley and Koko Taylor.

Much of his music is inspired by living in the South and being surrounded by country, the blues and religious-based music.

“I call it country blues, blues rock or throwback music with my own spin on it,” Coen said. “Sometimes I like to write songs with twang, and other times I focus on the groove and how it will engage a live audience. I always pay close attention to how words and phrases work together.”

“Live at Proud Larry’s” is Coen’s 11th album and his first album recorded in front of a live audience. It is a mixture of recordings from multiple shows Coen has performed at Proud Larry’s. The album was produced by the venue’s sound engineer, Blake Gardner. It features originals and covers of classic blues songs from artists like Muddy Waters and Blind Lemon Jefferson.

For more than 30 years, Proud Larry’s has been both a restaurant and music venue staple in Oxford, showcasing iconic artists such as John Mayer, Modest Mouse and The Black Keys.

Avery Sams, a freshman majoring in civil engineering from Oxford, described the mood of Proud Larry’s.

“Proud Larry’s offers a very comforting and eclectic atmosphere as an audience member,” Sams said. “The rustic vibe of Larry’s brings almost a nostalgic feel to the room, which makes it a very comfortable venue to be in.”

Lunden Melton, a junior biochemistry major from Memphis, expanded on the appeal of Coen’s music.

“It makes me feel like I’m sitting in an old Southern diner while listening to a live blues band,” Melton said.

Dasha Hollingshed, a freshman acting major from Crawford, Miss., also commented on Coen’s musical sound.

“It feels very jukeboxy to me and very blues heavy. I like it, and it definitely reminds me of the 1950s,” Hollingshed said.

Information about Coen’s upcoming performances and music releases can be found on his social media under the handle @DavisCoen. His music is available to stream on Spotify, Apple Music, Amazon Music and SoundCloud.