Since the release of “I’m a Cow,” five years ago, her debut song, Doja Cat has had a reputation for being a fearless and eccentric pop star.

However, her new 17-track album diverges from her previous pop-driven style, featuring a more hip hop and R&B sound in hit singles like “Attention,” “Paint the Town Red,” “Demons” and “Balut.”

With no features and a central theme of spiders and demons, this might be her quirkiest album yet — even by Doja Cat’s standards.

“Scarlet” proves Doja Cat’s desire to break away from the current pop music scene and prove herself as a rapper. In an Elle magazine article, Doja Cat said “it’s fine if people think I can’t

rap,” but this album proves otherwise.

Before its release, the album underwent a makeover after accusations about copying a German

metal band Chaver, whose latest album, “Of Gloom,” was released in June.

The album cover originally featured a purple spider with a drop of blood, but it has since been

changed to show two spiders with pearls on each of their backs.

Just hours before the album’s release, the Grammy-winning rapper took to X, formerly known as

Twitter, to defend the artwork in response to users calling it “ugly.”

“The art I chose for my album is beautiful and I like it a lot. The two spiders signify conquering your fear,” Doja Cat said. “None of my album covers had meaning until this album. You not accepting me was a fear I used to have. I don’t care anymore about satisfying you.”

Doja Cat carefully crafted cryptic messages on social media in anticipation of her new album’s

release. She shared mysterious posts such as “scarlet was here” and “scarlet’s watching” back in

May, and in June the pop artist released her hit single, “Attention,” a hip-hop track showcasing

her rap ability.

Doja Cat embraced the impending release of her album with her spider-inspired look at the 2023

MTV Video Music Awards in early September. From her nearly naked cobweb dress to her

surreal spider lashes, Doja Cat leaned into the creepy elements of spiders and the ethereal look of

designer Oscar de la Renta.

The album’s first single, “Paint the Town Red,” was released in August. The track became Doja

Cat’s second Billboard Hot 100 No. 1 and the first hip-hop song to reach the top spot in 2023.

In her first arena tour as a headliner, Doja will kick off “The Scarlet Tour” on Oct. 31 in San

Francisco and close it in Chicago on Dec. 13. Her opening acts include Ice Spice and rapper

Doechii.