The 29th annual Double Decker Festival music lineup was revealed online on Feb. 3 following an announcement delay due to Winter Storm Fern. All musical acts will perform on Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 2 on the Main Stage on North Lamar.

Friday performers

Shane Smith & the Saints will headline the event on Friday at 9 p.m. This American red-dirt country band from Austin, Texas, was formed in 2011 and released their most recent album “Norther” in 2024. Fans may recognize them and their music from their appearances on the Western drama series “Yellowstone.”

Friday’s acts will also include The War and Treaty at 7:30 p.m. This husband-wife duo began their music career in 2018 and found popularity following their collaboration with Zach Bryan on “Hey Driver” in 2023. They were nominated for Best New Artist at the 66th Annual Grammy Awards in 2024.

Also performing on Friday is Penelope Road at 6 p.m. This alternative group from Atlanta formed while its members were college students in 2022. Inspired by artists like the Eagles and Steely Dan, their music blends together pop, rock and soul.

Saturday performers

Saturday’s headliner is Chicago rock band Wilco, performing at 8:30 p.m. Formed in 1994, Wilco’s music incorporates elements of alternative, country and indie rock. The group has won two Grammy Awards, including Best Alternative Album for their 2004 record “A Ghost is Born.” Their latest release is their 2023 album “Cousin.”

Margo Price is a country artist from Nashville, performing at 7 p.m. Influenced by musicians like Tom Petty and Dolly Parton, Price has made her mark on the music industry. In 2019, she was nominated for Best New Artist at the 61st Annual Grammys Awards.

Performing at 5:30 p.m., The Dip is a funk, rhythm and blues band that formed at the University of Washington in 2013. Notably, the group includes a three-part horn section. Over the last 13 years, they have traveled the country while releasing music, most recently their album “Love Direction” in 2024.

The Heavy Heavy is a U.K.-based band known for its rock and blues influences and will perform at 4 p.m. In 2022, the group found momentum after releasing its debut EP, “Life and Life Only,” leading to consistent shows and festival performances across the U.S. Their song “All My Dreams” was featured in season 3 of Netflix’s “Outer Banks.”

Taking the stage at 2:30 p.m., Mountain Grass Unit, from Birmingham, Ala., is a quartet of musicians featuring mandolin, guitar, fiddle, bass and vocals. Their sound blends together bluegrass, country, jazz, rock and metal. The group released their debut EP, “Runnin’ From Trouble,” in 2024.

The Animeros, another feature from Austin, brings forth a sound that merges bolero, psychedelic and Latin American influences and will perform at 1 p.m.. The group is set to release their debut album in 2026.

Kicking off Saturday’s musical acts at 11:30 a.m., Annie and the Caldwells are a gospel-soul group from West Point, Miss., known for powerfully blending traditional gospel with soul and funk. Led by Annie Caldwell, the group comprises her children and relatives, creating a deeply personal performance style rooted in faith and community.

