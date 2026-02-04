Chad Russell, a lecturer and assessment coordinator in the University of Mississippi Department of Writing and Rhetoric, died on Thursday, Jan. 29, at his home in Oxford. He was 64 at the time of his passing.

Russell first joined the faculty of the university in 2006 as an instructor in philosophy. Russell became an e-portfolio coordinator in 2013 before becoming an assessment coordinator prior to the 2017–18 school year.

Russell was also a graduate of UM, earning his Ph.D. in higher education in 2013. Previously, he earned a bachelor’s degree in computer science from the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill in 1984 and a master’s in philosophy from the University of Miami in 1995.

In addition to lecturing, Russell was a member of the university’s faculty senate and served as the parliamentarian of senate meetings, a position he was appointed to in 2024.

In an email sent to those in the senate’s mailing list, Faculty Senate President Hans Sinha described Russell as “our beloved faculty colleague and senate parliamentarian.” A remembrance ceremony honoring Russell will be held at the next faculty senate meeting, scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 10.

The University Counseling Center and UMatter are available for free to students and staff needing support.

Republish This Story