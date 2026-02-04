Ole Miss Softball head coach Jamie Trachsel is entering her sixth season with the Rebels. Over the years, she has proven that she and the Rebels are here to fight in the SEC. Trachsel envisions further success in 2026 with a new set of star players.

Preparation is key for Trachsel and her players, who watch around 20-40 hours of film per week. Trachsel believes film study helps each player hone in on specific areas for individual improvement.

“The little things add up to big things,” Trachsel said. “The SEC is tough, and it’s going to challenge you mentally and emotionally, just as it does physically. We want hyper-competitive athletes who are passionate about what they do, who enjoy the work and repetition in development.”

Coming off the team’s historic last season, the Rebels graduated 11 players, including several starters and contributors on the pitching staff. This roster turnover, however, provides an exciting opportunity. Trachsel looks forward to seeing how far her new squad can go with its new talent.

“The team has discipline,” Trachsel said. “Moving forward, there are a lot of new players, but now we get to explore this new team’s journey.”

Specifically, Trachsel is confident in three-way players like seniors Hope Jenkins and Emilee Boyer to help set the tone.

“(Boyer) is a physical athlete, who does all the right things,” Trachsel said. “She’s a high-character person with an old-school work ethic. She’s got great pitching and she’s never satisfied. She always wants to get better.”

With a game-changing bat and speed, Boyer will be one of many players to help lead the Rebels into their first game in the Easton Classic against California State-Fullerton. Alongside Boyer and Jenkins, Trachsel believes the team has depth in the circle even without star Brianna Lopez, who graduated this past spring.

Though the roster may look different, Trachsel’s goals have not changed. The Rebels are out to return to Oklahoma City, and despite a tough conference schedule, Trachsel and her team feel ready for the challenge and eager to create a new legacy of their own.

Ole Miss Softball is back in action for away games against Cal State Fullerton on Thursday, Feb. 5 at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m.

Republish This Story