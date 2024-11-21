Duell F. Aldridge is this month’s Hijinks main act and will take to the This is Noteworthy stage in Water Valley to perform on Thursday, Nov. 21 at 8 p.m. The show is free to patron program members of This is Noteworthy and there is a suggested donation of $10 to non-patron attendees.

Hijinks, an event held by Oxford Comedy, brings talented comedians from around the South to share their acts with audience members on the third Thursday of every month during the fall season.

Aldridge, a native of Florence, Ala., shared about how he began his journey doing stand-up.

“My stand-up journey really started in college, writing one-liners in exchange for packs of cigarettes,” Aldridge said. “I didn’t officially begin performing until St. Patrick’s Day, 2012. My friend Michael Fisher was doing comedy shows in New York City, and decided he’d throw up a show on one of his visits home. I got a phone call from Fish in late 2011 — he just said, ‘This show is happening. You’re doing 15 minutes.’ And thus began my most powerful addiction — I ended up writing 20 minutes worth of material over the next couple of months.”

Aldridge said that many of his skills stem from trying to find humor in life.

“I just enjoy trying to find the funny thing, wherever that may be hiding, in any given topic,” Aldridge said. “That’s the crux. As for the other services I offer, all of them are provided entirely for my own amusement and financial gain. Results are not guaranteed, but I have had some small success as an amateur sleuth and the occasional casual exorcism.”

Junior Chinese and international studies major Emma Lewis, from Tulsa, Okla., shared her interest in the upcoming Hijinks show.

“I really enjoy listening to stand-up comedy, so I bet this show will be really interesting,” Lewis said. “I have heard clips before of Aldridge, and I find him funny, so I would really like to make the trip to Water Valley to see him perform.”

Lewis explained why she enjoys comedy.

“Comedy has such an interesting way of connecting people,” Lewis said. “I love the energy in the crowd, when the comedian gets everyone laughing. Life can get so serious, so taking a break through comedy is a great way to relieve that stress.”

Aldridge expressed his excitement to perform in Water Valley for the first time.

“I don’t believe I have performed in Water Valley specifically before, though I have done shows in and around Oxford several times,” Aldridge said. “ I am super stoked about the show. I expect it will be the best comedy show in the history of the world. Missing it would be like missing the original Woodstock or getting to the TARDIS just as it disappears into spacetime. A recipe for sadness, that is.”