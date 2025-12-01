2025 was another great year for popular music, with multiple surprise drops and a diverse pool of talent.

In no particular order, here are the best songs of 2025, curated by Assistant Arts & Culture Editor Jessica Johnson.

“The Subway” by Chappell Roan

“The Subway” is arguably the best ballad of the year. The stand-alone single marks another home run for Chappell Roan, who reflects on the hallmarks of getting over an ex — complete with a gut-wrenching outro: “She got away.”

“Relationships” by HAIM

“Relationships” is a cool, sleek track from the sister trio HAIM about issues with commitment. On the track, lead singer Danielle Haim explores the complexities of falling in love against the background of groovy bass and piano.

“Tonight” by PinkPantheress

PinkPantheress released one of the best albums of the year with fun, fresh beats. “Tonight” stands out as one of the most catchy and danceable earworms in which PinkPantheress charms her lover. As the queen of putting a new twist on samples, Pinkpantheress utilizes the strings from the 2008 Panic! At the Disco song, “Do You Know What I’m Seeing?”

“Ring Ring Ring” by Tyler, The Creator

Tyler, The Creator is one of the most consistent recording artists, with every release striking gold. “Ring Ring Ring,” the lead single from his ninth studio album “Don’t Tap the Glass,” pairs a funky instrumental with Tyler, The Creator’s airy vocals, as he mimics calling his lover on the phone.

“Ego Death at a Bachelorette Party” by Hayley Williams

Paramore’s Hayley Williams surprise-dropped her third solo album on her website in July. On the titular track, the longtime Nashville resident grapples with a love-hate relationship for the city.

“I’ll be the biggest star at this racist country singer’s bar,” sings Williams, invoking her personal interpretation of Broadway and the downtown area.

“Hot & Sexy” by Zara Larsson

2025 was a great year for Swedish pop artist Zara Larsson, as she opened for Tate McRae on her “Miss Possessive Tour” and released her fifth studio album, “Midnight Sun.” “Hot & Sexy” is a fun cut off the album and the perfect song for getting ready for a night out. It is electronic, danceable and features a sample of reality star Tiffany “New York” Pollard reading off the chorus of adjectives: “beautiful, fly, hot and sexy.”

“4chan Stan” by Lily Allen

Lily Allen’s latest project “West End Girl” explores her divorce from actor David Harbour, where she alleges him of cheating on her. However, in classic Allen manner, she does it through an uptempo song with darker and deeper lyrics on “4chan Stan,” as she sings, “It’s a marriage of convenience and it’s her you adore.”

“F— Me Eyes” by Ethel Cain

Genre chameleon Ethel Cain introduces a prequel to the Southern gothic story threaded throughout her discography on her second album “Willoughby Tucker, I’ll Always Love You.” The second single — a synth-pop, 1980s tune — describes the object of Cain’s jealousy whom she presumes is flirting with her crush. The song is reminiscent of Kim Carnes’ 1981 hit “Bette Davis Eyes,” which Cain covered while on tour.

“Sports car” by Tate McRae

Tate McRae proves her pop girl status on “Sports car.” It is reminiscent of a Pussycat Dolls track, with an electronic backing beat and a sensual whispered chorus. While McRae’s “baby voice” may hinder her on less seductive songs, it fits perfectly on this track.

“Tears” by Sabrina Carpenter

Straying from her latest country-infused songs, “Tears” is a return to form for Sabrina Carpenter. The track is tongue-in-cheek, catchy and disco-driven. Carpenter playfully lists what attributes she looks for in a partner — oftentimes comically with lines like, “Assemble a chair from IKEA / I’m like ‘Oh my god.’”

