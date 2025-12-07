The 11-1, playoff-bound Ole Miss Football team is in the midst of a historic season. Several players have been recognized for their stellar play this season, receiving nominations for and winning several awards.

Doak Walker Award

Kewan Lacy, star sophomore running back, has been named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award, which is an award given to college football’s most outstanding running back. Lacy is in the top three for the award alongside Notre Dame’s Jeremiyah Love and Missouri’s Ahmad Hardy.

Lacy has been flashy all season for the Rebels. With 258 carries, Lacy has charted 20 touchdowns and 1,279 yards. This season he set the Ole Miss record for single season rushing touchdowns and all-purpose touchdowns. Nationally, he ranks No. 1 in total carries, No. 2 in rushing touchdowns and No. 5 in rushing yards.

The award is given in honor of Doak Walker, a halfback for Southern Methodist University and the Detroit Lions. He was a five-time Pro Bowler and won two NFL championships. In six NFL seasons, he had 32 touchdowns and 4,059 total yards. Walker also became a member of the Pro Football Hall of Fame in 1986.

Kent Hull Trophy

Patrick Kutas, junior right guard, was named the winner of the 2025 Kent Hull Trophy, which is given to the top offensive lineman in the state of Mississippi for their excellence, leadership and impact on the offensive line.

Kutas has shined all season on the offensive line. He started all twelve games this season, and was a key component in making the Ole Miss offense one of the top units in the country. He has only allowed one sack and two quarterback hits in 804 snaps.

This award honors Kent Hull, former Mississippi State and Buffalo Bills center. Hull was a four time All-Pro and a three time Pro Bowler. He was a part of four Super Bowl appearances with the Bills. Hull passed away in 2011, though he is remembered through the Kent Hull Foundation supporting the Candlelighters support group at the University of Mississippi Medical Center.

Kutas received his award on Dec. 2 during the CSpire Conerly Presentation.

Lou Groza Award

Senior kicker Lucas Carneiro was named a Lou Groza Award semifinalist. The Lou Groza award is presented to the best kicker in college football across the nation.

Carneiro has totaled 114 points this season, 48 from PATs and 22 from field goals. Carneiro is a second-year semifinalist for the award and is one of five SEC kickers to be named a semifinalist. He has a career field goal percentage of 87.5% and a perfect statline for extra point kicks at 136-136.

The award is named for Lou Groza, one of the most influential kickers to ever play the game. Groza played 21 years with the Cleveland Browns and won four NFL championships. He was the NFL Player of the Year in 1954. Also an All-Pro offensive lineman, Groza advocated that kickers should have an individual roster spot.

The Lou Groza Award recipient will be announced Dec. 12 as a part of the Home Depot College Football Awards Show.

Walter Camp Player of the Year Award

Trinidad Chambliss was named a Top 20 semifinalist for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award.

Chambliss has led the Ole Miss Rebels to their most successful season in program history with an 11-1 regular season record. Chambliss has thrown for 3,016 yards and rushed for 470 without starting the first two weeks of the season. He has recorded 18 touchdowns and 218 completions, with only three interceptions.

The Walter Camp Player of the Year award is the fourth-oldest college football award in the country. Camp introduced many rules to the game, such as eleven men on each side, the scrimmage line and offensive signal calling. Because of his contributions to the game, Camp became known as the “Father of American Football.” This award is one of the highest honors a college football player can receive.

The finalists list is yet to be announced, but the official awarding of the trophy will be Dec. 12 at the ESPN College Football Awards Show.

Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award

Chambliss was also named a semifinalist for the Davey O’Brien National Quarterback Award.

With Chambliss’ incredibly successful season as commander of the offense, he has also been nominated for a national award honoring quarterbacks. Chambliss is among the top quarterbacks in the country statistically, even with fewer starts. He ranks No. 9 in pass yards, No. 4 in interceptions and is tied for No. 9 in longest pass this season (88 yards).

The Davey O’Brien award is the oldest and most respected quarterback award. It is named after Davey O’Brien, who was a standout quarterback at Texas Christian University. He is most notably known for being the first player to receive the Heisman, Maxwell Award and Walter Camp Award in one year. O’Brien was inducted into the College Football Hall of Fame in 1995.

Chambliss was among the 20 semifinalists for this honor. However, Marcel Reed (Texas A&M), Julian Sayin (Ohio State) and Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) were named as the three finalists.This award will also be announced Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards.

Maxwell Award

Chambliss was also named a semifinalist for the Maxwell Award. The Maxwell Club out of Philadelphia, Pa., elected Chambliss as one of 13 semifinalists. The Maxwell Award honors the most outstanding player in college football for both their excellence and contribution to the sport. Chambliss’ colorful stats and successful season have put him in this conversation.

The Maxwell Award is named after Robert Maxwell, a football player and sportswriter who pushed for many rule changes. He fueled an appreciation for the sport in many and advocated for bringing college football closer to fans and the public eye. This year marks the 89th year of the Maxwell Award.

Love (Notre Dame), Julian Sayin (Ohio State) and Fernando Mendoza (Indiana) were ultimately named the finalists for the award. The winner of the 2025 Maxwell Award will be announced Dec. 12 during the Home Depot College Football Awards.

Conerly Trophy

Trinidad Chambliss was awarded the 2025 CSpire Conerly Trophy Tuesday, Dec. 4 at the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame.

The Conerly Trophy is the highest honor a collegiate level football player the state of Mississippi can receive. Universities across the state each nominate an athlete from their team to be considered for the award.

The Conerly Trophy, named for Charlie Conerly of the University of Mississippi, has been the pinnacle award for Mississippi football since 1996. Conerly, a Clarksdale, Miss. native, was a legendary name at Ole Miss and in the NFL.

Chambliss is now one of thirteen Rebels to be awarded the Conerly Trophy, which is more winners than any other university. Ole Miss has a recent domination of this award. In the past six seasons, Ole Miss has won the award five times. Alongside Chambliss, the previous four Rebel winners are Jaxson Dart (2024), Quinshon Judkins (2022), Matt Corral (2021) and Elijah Moore (2020).

“I’d like to start off by thanking CSpire and the Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame for this great honor and for their support of college athletics in Mississippi,” Chambliss said in his acceptance speech. “Thank you again for this honor, and go Rebels.”

When CSpire and The Mississippi Sports Hall of Fame selected Chambliss as this season’s honoree, he cemented himself to a long list of great collegiate athletes across the state. Chambliss acknowledged first his gratitude for the organizations and their support.

“This award is a tribute to the hard work and commitment that our team showed this year, so I accept this on behalf of my teammates and coaches at Ole Miss,” Chambliss said. “I’m also blessed to have a tremendous support system around me. I thank my family for the love and support, I would not be here without them. I thank my Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, for this incredible honor and the blessing of receiving this award.”

Heisman Trophy

While Chambliss’ and Lacy’s names have not come up towards the end of Heisman conversations, there is no doubt that they should. Both are among the best in their positions and stack up against other top players in the nation.

Chambliss floated in Heisman conversations toward the middle of the season, but as the weeks progressed, other names rose to the top. Had Chambliss been Ole Miss’ starting quarterback from the jump, his stats would have stood out even more for this campaign. Lacy leads the nation in rushing touchdowns among Power 5 teams and in total carries. He is second in broken tackles. Lacy, a Doak Walker award finalist, is among the best of college running backs, yet has not appeared in Heisman conversations.

