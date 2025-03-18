Caitlyn Macnab is a senior allied health science major and Ole Miss Women’s golf player from Johannesburg, South Africa. Macnab has come a long way in both location and her career. Her sights are set on going pro.

So far this season, Macnab was named the SEC Women’s Co-Golfer of the Week on Sept. 25, 2024 after a record-breaking performance at the Mary Fossum Invitational. She set the tournament record with a three-round score of 204 (-12) and earned her fourth career medalist finish at the tournament.

Most recently, the No. 16 Lady Rebels tied for fifth at the Moon Golf Invitational, placing higher than five Top 25 teams. Individually, Macnab placed inside the Top 10, tallying her third Top 10 finish this season.

Macnab’s fall season performance also helped her punch a ticket to the Augusta National Women’s Amateur (ANWA) April 2-5, marking her fourth invitation from the tournament. In the last two years of this championship, she finished inside the Top 12.

Last summer, Macnab made her second consecutive appearance at the Arnold Palmer Cup alongside Michael LaSasso of Ole Miss Men’s Golf.

Macnab was introduced to golf through her dad who took her to the course when he would play.

“I played on my first birthday and have developed into the player I am today,” Macnab said.

Macnab excelled in the sport from early on. In high school, she was the top ranked player in South Africa and was named the Under-19 Player of the Year by Ekurhuleni Women’s Golf.

Macnab shared her experience traveling from South Africa to the United States for tournaments.

“I’ve traveled to the (United States) from a young age, maybe nine years old,” Macnab said. “I have been coming over pretty frequently since then for tournaments until I moved for college four years ago.”

Macnab started her college career at TCU in 2021. In her freshman year, she was ranked the No. 40 best women’s amateur in the world and played in 23 tournaments.

After two years with the horned frogs, Macnab entered her name in the transfer portal and committed to Ole Miss in 2023.

Macnab transferred to Ole Miss because she believed it was in her best interest.

“It was a difficult decision entering the portal, transferring to a new school and giving up the security of a scholarship at TCU,” Macnab said.

Macnab does not plan on giving up her lifelong dedication to the sport any time soon.

“The goal is to turn professional and pursue that career and hopefully become very successful,” Macnab said.

Macnab is ranked No. 28 in the World Amature Golf Rankings (WAGR). Her ranking is rooted in the WAGR’s ratings which are based on her finishes and strength of competition.

By playing in WAGR-recognized tournaments, Macnab has continued to rise in the rankings. In high school, she was 68th in the world and has climbed 43 spots in four years.

“I’m playing pro. I don’t have an exact date on when but hopefully relatively soon,” Macnab said. “It just depends on the opportunities that arise.”