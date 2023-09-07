Last Saturday morning, Ole Miss students filled the Grove dressed head to toe in white to commemorate the first football game of the season.

Students and fans attend games in color-coordinated outfits as a display of school spirit, demonstrating UM’s affinity for football and fashion alike. All games are themed with a school color like powder blue, navy blue or red. For the first game of the year, the Rebel faithful donned white.

In the Grove, numerous fashion trends stood out including cowboy boots, summer dresses and American flag-colored polos.

“My favorite game-day trend is all the different cowboy boot colors, because they can match with any outfit and bring an outfit together,” public health major Morgan Daun said.

Metallic red, white and blue cowboy boots contrast with the green grass of the Grove and brighten the landscape. Students embraced the vibrant colors and certainly did not shy away from the glitter and glam. Student Serena Faraj is just one of the fashion gurus who partook in the glitzy trend.

“My favorite game– day trend is boots and bows,” Faraj said.

Daun, however, said students do not have to be overly decorative to dress for the occasion and sometimes simplicity is best.

“When in doubt, wear white or black and then accessorize with the game-day colors. It will never look bad when you add any game-day color to a plain outfit,” Daun said.

While there are plenty of fashion-forward game-day trends, several students relayed that the most important aspect of a game-day outfit is comfort.

“Just wear what makes you feel comfortable and what you feel beautiful in … or what you can find in your closet the day before,” psychology major Darion Hunter said.

Other students echoed Hunter’s words.

“Just wear something that you feel great in. That’s the only thing that matters,” Daun said.