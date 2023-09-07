As the fall season arrives, so do the many releases of new books offering new stories to share. Here are several anticipated releases that will be available throughout the autumn months:

“The Vaster Wilds” by Lauren Groff

Described as a “thrilling adventure story,” a young servant girl escapes from a colonial settlement, her getaway leading her into the woods. On this journey, the girl discovers a new way to live while reconsidering everything colonial civilization had taught her. “Vaster Wilds” will be released on Sept. 12.



“Blood (A Memoir by the Jonas Brothers)” by the Jonas Brothers and Neil Strauss

Another celebrity memoir is here and this time it is all about one of today’s most famous bands. In their memoir, the Jonas Brothers share their journey as three brothers, discussing topics like the pressures of childhood fame, their break-up and reunion and the power of brotherhood. “Blood (A Memoir by the Jonas Brothers)” will be on shelves Sept. 15.



“The Museum of Failures” by Thrity Umrigar

In this story, Remy Wadia returns to India after many years of keeping a distance from his mother who is described as “cold and inscrutable.” Upon his return, Remy plans on adopting a baby and to see his mother again but soon discovers that she is in the hospital. As Remy commits to helping his mother get better, he one day discovers a photograph that leads to revealed secrets, having him reevaluate his life and parental relationships. “The Museum of Failures” will be released on Sept. 26.

“Black Friend: Essays” by Ziwe

Comedian and writer Ziwerekoru “Ziwe” Fumudoh uses pop culture commentary and personal anecdotes to create a collection of essays about the understandings and misunderstandings of her identity as well as perspectives of culture and herself. “Black Friend: Essays” will be released on Oct. 17.



“Let Us Descend” by Jesmyn Ward

The seventh novel from Mississippi-born author Jesmyn Ward follows the journey of Annis, an enslaved girl, leading up to the American Civil War. After Annis was sold by a white enslaver who fathered her, she turns to stories about her African-warrior grandmother and memories of her mother for internal comfort, opening Annis to another world as the story takes place throughout the American South. “Let Us Descend” will be released on Oct. 24, and Square Books will host an event with the author on Nov. 1.



“What the River Knows” by Isabel Ibañez

Described as “The Mummy” meets “Death on the Nile,” this story follows Inez Olivera, who after receiving the news of her parents’ death, inherits a large fortune and goes to Cairo, Egypt, with her archaeologist guardian and his brother-in-law. But as Inez embarks on this adventure, she discovers a new mystery, leading her to find out what happened to her parents. “What the River Knows” will be out this Halloween.



“Iron Flame” by Rebecca Yarros

In the sequel to her extremely popular fantasy novel “Fourth Wing,” Violet Sorrengail begins her second year at Basigath War College with training showing to be brutal as ever with the new vice commandant. Additionally, Violet is also aware of a secret that the school has been keeping for years that threatens everything. Expect “Iron Flame” on Nov. 7.