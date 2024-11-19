The Gertrude C. Ford Student Union Ballroom buzzed with excitement as Guy Krauskopf was announced the Ole Miss Idol on Thursday, Nov. 14. With refreshments, food and an eager crowd, seven contestants put on a show to remember in hopes to win and receive a prize of $500.

After an auditioning process the week prior, contestants were judged based on factors such as musicality, vocal ability and stage presence.

The seven contestants sang songs ranging from “At Last” by Etta James and “Call Me By Your Name” by The Weeknd.

Miss Oxford Anna Grace Fran, a junior psychology major, was a judge at the competition and said that the event was meant to be a fun and constructive experience for contestants.

“As I told a lot of the contestants tonight, the whole point of the performance is just to have fun, and I thought that first and foremost they had fun tonight,” Fran said. “Every performance you get better, so I hope that in the future they take the fun they had on the stage tonight and never lose that.”

Krauskopf is a freshman business real estate major who sings at a local Oxford bar.

“Winning Ole Miss Idol means everything to me, it’s been the dream ever since I was small to make it in the music world and this is just one step closer to the dream,” Krauskopf said.

After his win, Krauskopf is thinking about the future of his musical journey.

“I’m gonna try American Idol or The Voice in the next couple years, and the dream is to just make it big,” Krauskopf said. “Unfortunately, the bar where I perform on Tuesdays right now is closing down soon, so I will have to find another place to play in the future.”

Miss Queen of the South Celeste Lay, a senior journalism major, enjoyed judging the competition.

“Everyone is so talented that comes through here, so now being a judge, I feel like it’s even more fun, and we can actually talk to the people singing,” Lay said. “I definitely think that this is a starting launch for someone.”