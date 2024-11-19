Members of the University of Mississippi community received a REB ALERT at 1:42 p.m. warning them to avoid the Sandy and John Black Pavilion due to an unconfirmed bomb threat.

The University Police Department investigated and cleared the SJB Pavilion at around 2:20 p.m., at which point community members received another REB ALERT warning them to avoid the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union until an all clear was issued.

Food locations in both the SJB Pavilion and the union closed temporarily while the locations were being investigated.

At approximately 2:43 p.m., UPD concluded its search in response to the unconfirmed bomb threat and has officially issued the all clear signal. All campus areas are now clear and have returned to normal operations

Jacob Batte, director of news and media relations for the university, sent the following statement to The Daily Mississippian:

“University Police received reports of unconfirmed bomb threats made against multiple campus buildings,” Batte said in an email. “After sweeping the buildings, UPD determined the threats were unfounded and issued an All Clear. Officers are investigating the identity of the caller.”