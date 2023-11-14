This week Will is joined by Re-Rebs Project Leaders Mia McKey and Ross Cohen. The trio discuss how their clothing recycling campaign came to be, why sustainability matters in the modern age and how students can get involved!
This week Will is joined by Re-Rebs Project Leaders Mia McKey and Ross Cohen. The trio discuss how their clothing recycling campaign came to be, why sustainability matters in the modern age and how students can get involved!
This week Will is joined by Re-Rebs Project Leaders Mia McKey and Ross Cohen. The trio discuss how their clothing recycling campaign came to be, why sustainability matters in the modern age and how students can get involved!
All Rights Reserved to S. Gale Denley Student Media Center 2019