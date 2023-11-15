A University of Mississippi student has been arrested and charged with sexual battery.

According to an Oxford Police Department incident report, officers responded to Baptist-Memorial Hospital at 6:17 p.m. on Oct. 28 to a report of a sexual assault that had already taken place at a different location.

With assistance from the University of Mississippi Police Department, OPD investigated the case. On Nov. 7, a warrant was issued and the male student was arrested.

The student was taken before a Municipal Court Judge and given a bond of $50,000.