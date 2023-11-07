Imagine if a Democrat was in charge of Mississippi during COVID-19. In the name of social distancing, California Gov. Gavin Newsom ordered skate parks to be filled with sand. In Michigan, Gov. Gretchen Whitmer banned stores from selling seeds.

COVID-19 was hopefully a once in a lifetime occurrence, but it showed who could remain sane during times of crisis. During the pandemic, Democrats proved themselves to be power-grabbers, seizing every opportunity to restrict liberty. Brandon Presley, no matter how much his commercials apologize for it, is a Democrat. And, when another crisis inevitably arises, a potential Gov. Presley would prove himself to be akin to Govs. Newsom and Whitmer. That might be okay for California and Michigan, but Mississippi can’t afford to have that sort of leadership.

Conversely, Gov. Tate Reeves proved himself up for the challenge. He took necessary steps to keep businesses open, ban vaccine mandates and to save lives. Gov. Reeves can be an awkward person; he can come off as antisocial or scripted. But, no matter what you might say about his personality, he has kept his promises and he has delivered results that every Mississippian, both Republican and Democrat, can be proud of. Gov. Reeves raised teacher salaries, presided over the largest tax cut in state history and empowered Jackson police to make our capitol safer.

Importantly, Gov. Reeves is an unashamed, unapologetic Christian conservative. While Brandon Presley needs an entire media campaign to convince you that he’s a “Democrat who’s not really a Democrat,” you do not have to wonder where Gov. Reeves stands.

Gov. Reeves is not only a conservative, but he is also an incredibly effective conservative. His beliefs would mean nothing if he could get nothing done. Gov. Reeves has delivered arguably the most conservative wins for our state and nation in generations. He signed legislation banning men from competing in women’s sports, banned gender transition procedures for minors, and helped defend the Mississippi law that overturned Roe v. Wade, saving countless lives.

In my opinion, those wins are enough to warrant Gov. Reeves’s re-election, but if you need more convincing, look to the accomplishments of his administration. Mississippi is no longer last in education and the unemployment rate is at a record low. These are reasons that everyone, conservative or liberal, Republican or Democrat, can celebrate. Mississippi is on the rise, and there is no reason to stop that momentum. Gov. Reeves might not be very animated, or even likable, but he is a dedicated fighter. He and his beliefs are genuine and produce undeniable results, which warrant Gov. Reeves four more years.

Cass Rutledge is a junior majoring in public policy leadership from Madison, Miss.