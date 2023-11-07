After months of campaign events, gripping headlines and inconclusive predictions, the day is finally upon us: Today, Mississippians will vote for their next governor. In addition to the state’s highest public office, other statewide offices like lieutenant governor and attorney general are on the ballot. At the local level, Lafayette County residents will vote for a number of regional and local candidates, including the members of the next Board of Supervisors and Lafayette County Sheriff.

Polling locations will be open from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. today, Nov. 7. Here’s what you need to know as you head to the polls.

Where do I go to vote?

Where you vote in Lafayette County depends which district you reside in, and where you live within that district. There are 18 different polling locations across five districts.

If you are in possession of your Mississippi Voter Registration card, the precinct and address where you may cast your vote are on the card. Otherwise, Lafayette County voters can call the Circuit Clerk’s office (662-234-4951) to determine where to cast their ballots.

The Secretary of State’s office also has an online polling location search tool.

A list of polling locations in Lafayette County can be found here.

According to the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s office, the voting precinct for District 3 has been moved from the Stone Center to the Oxford Activity Center on 400 Price Street.

What should I bring with me?

Voters are required to show a valid form of identification before voting in Mississippi. Acceptable forms of ID include a driver’s license, student photo ID issued by an accredited Mississippi university, college or community/junior college and passports. A comprehensive list of acceptable forms of ID can be found here.

If you are not able to provide this form of identification, the Lafayette County Circuit Clerk’s Office can provide you with a Voter Identification Card free of charge.

Where can I find information about who is on the ballot?

All voter-eligible Mississippians will vote for who will fill the following statewide offices: governor, lieutenant governor, secretary of state, state auditor, state treasurer, commissioner of agriculture of commerce and commissioner of insurance.

The rest of the ballot depends on where you reside in the state. The sample ballot for Lafayette County residents can be found here and below. Biographies for most of the Lafayette County candidates can be found here.

Why should I vote?

Voting gives all voter-eligible Mississippians and Americans the opportunity to actively participate in the democratic process. As representatives of their constituents, elected officials wield a lot of power and responsibility. Ultimately, though, who that person is lies in the hands of the voters. Through voting, you have the chance to express your voice, influence policy and address issues you care about. Voting is important. Your vote is important.

Across Mississippi, voter-eligible Mississippians will vote for who fills 25 different state, state district, county and county district offices. The next time such an event occurs will be in November 2027. In Lafayette County, 33,117 people or 77.34% percent of residents are active voters as of October.

It is unclear what time county or statewide election results will be available. Should a runoff election be needed, it will take place on Tuesday, Nov. 28.

More information about elections and voting in Lafayette County can be found at https://www.lafayettems.com/voting/.

More information about elections and voting in Mississippi can be found at https://www.sos.ms.gov/yall-vote.