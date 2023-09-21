Fans of comedy and the art of live theater should brace themselves: The University of Mississippi’s Department of Theatre and Film is kicking off its fall season with a two-week run of farce “The Liar.”

The play, written by David Ives, is a beloved and partially modernized adaptation of French dramatist Pierre Corneilles’ “Le Menteur.” Set in 17th-century Paris, “The Liar” follows a young man named Dorante who is cursed with the inability to tell the truth. He meets Cliton, a servant who cannot tell a lie, and falls for Clarice, a woman whom he mistakes for someone else. As this ensues, Dorante and the audience are thrust into an absurd and complex comedy.

Director Lauren Bone Noble found Ives’ translation to be incredibly handy in bringing the play to life.

“This version is fresh and contemporary, which makes performing in the style of French farce more accessible to the actors, designers and to our audiences,” Noble said. “Because of television and film, we are all used to natural realism in which we, the audience, are peering into the lives of the characters in the story.”

The play manages to balance its ever-changing tones with a throughline of sincerity that is hammered home with its themes of loyalty and the importance of honesty to those closest to us.

Perhaps the most fascinating aspect of the work is that its themes have maintained their legitimacy centuries later. While much of this can be attributed to Ives’ marvelous translation, some of it is no doubt due to the relatable and human characters on display; whether the connections are between lovers, family or friends, the play has a lot to say about human relationships, all the while maintaining a lighthearted tone.

Noble, who also serves as the university’s movement professor, found great use for her skills as a director.

“I consider period styles to be my specialty,” Noble said. “I adore introducing student actors to high comedy. There is nothing better than coming to rehearsal each night, anticipating fits of laughter.”

The director stressed the power of performance as an art form.

“There is nothing more satisfying than the reciprocal energy of live theater,” Noble said. “The style allows us to come together for an evening of laughter and delight. That’s what makes this show so special. We need to laugh, and we need to laugh together.”

Performances of “The Liar” will be held in Meek Auditorium from Thursday, Sept. 22, until Sunday, Oct. 8.

You may purchase tickets and find exact showtimes at olemissboxoffice.com.