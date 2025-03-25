The Associated Student Body announced the winners of the spring election on the stairs of the Lyceum on Tuesday, March 25. Supporters and candidates celebrated the results in the Circle on Tuesday night.

Jack Jones, a junior economics major from Murray, Ky., and former ASB vice president, won the presidential election, garnering 59.7% of the vote.

“I’m so excited about tonight. I’m so thankful for all the people that came together over the past week and a half to support me,” Jones said. “I ran a campaign last year, and I know that it takes a village to do this. I can’t thank my village enough for tonight; my plans are to get to work tomorrow.”

Walker Jacklin, a junior public policy major from Mobile, Ala., who formerly served as the president’s chief of staff, won vice president with 66.13% of the vote.

“It’s really a tremendous honor, but I have to give glory to God first, for He is the only reason that I’m able to do anything here,” Jacklin said. “The entire message I ran on was asking voters to vote on my record for everything I’ve done for the university. I’m extremely excited to be able to provide the platform that I’ve been working on relentlessly around the clock to be able to ensure that students’ lives get better.”

Caroline Croley, a sophomore public policy leadership major from Atlanta, won the secretary race with 57.03% of the vote.

“I’m really excited, and I’m so honored that Ole Miss has picked me to be their next secretary. I just feel so incredibly blessed, and I’m so excited about what this next year is going to look like, especially working with these wonderful individuals,” Croley said.

The remaining executive board positions were decided as well.

Robert Holliday, a junior business major, was elected treasurer as a write-in candidate, receiving 16.2% of votes.

Unopposed, Diego Abele, a senior political science and philosophy major from Austin, was elected judicial council chair, and Madison Waldrop, a junior integrated marketing communications major from Birmingham, Ala., was elected attorney general.

Braxton Dagg, a junior integrated marketing communications major from Hurley, Miss., was elected senior class president unopposed. Kaylee Goff, a junior public policy leadership major from Hurley, Miss., was elected senior class vice president.

The academic senators are listed below:

Jalon Hightower

Kori Jeffries

Jenna Brantley

Lawson Campbell

Blake Williamson

Logan Leibenguth

Evelyn Coon

Linley Miles

Carson Flanagan

Barrett Adams

Kayt Davis

Blake Mitchell

Drew Sheehan

Brooke Jankowsky

Cole Scott

Ashley Sudduth

Danica Beachy

Ethan Navarro

Keighan Wortham

The registered student organizations senators are listed below:

Andrew Nichols

Elisabeth Miller

Kayle Amos

Edward Hunter

Zachary Rifkin

Sara Abdrabbo

Alex Hedges

Malcom Butler

Katie Miles

Kira Marcom

Tyler Boecker

Jack Turrentine

Davis Thompson

Mary Katherine Archer

Joshua Jones-Reed

Ella Key

Josie McCarey

Trey McKean

Brady Moore

Nicholas Menendez

Cooper Gant

Lillian Prather

Jaxon Coulson

Sneha Vuyyuru

Kelly Robinson

Jimmil Taylor

Aidan Kane

Paul Winfield

Tres Jones