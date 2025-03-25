The Associated Student Body announced the winners of the spring election on the stairs of the Lyceum on Tuesday, March 25. Supporters and candidates celebrated the results in the Circle on Tuesday night.
Jack Jones, a junior economics major from Murray, Ky., and former ASB vice president, won the presidential election, garnering 59.7% of the vote.
“I’m so excited about tonight. I’m so thankful for all the people that came together over the past week and a half to support me,” Jones said. “I ran a campaign last year, and I know that it takes a village to do this. I can’t thank my village enough for tonight; my plans are to get to work tomorrow.”
Walker Jacklin, a junior public policy major from Mobile, Ala., who formerly served as the president’s chief of staff, won vice president with 66.13% of the vote.
“It’s really a tremendous honor, but I have to give glory to God first, for He is the only reason that I’m able to do anything here,” Jacklin said. “The entire message I ran on was asking voters to vote on my record for everything I’ve done for the university. I’m extremely excited to be able to provide the platform that I’ve been working on relentlessly around the clock to be able to ensure that students’ lives get better.”
Caroline Croley, a sophomore public policy leadership major from Atlanta, won the secretary race with 57.03% of the vote.
“I’m really excited, and I’m so honored that Ole Miss has picked me to be their next secretary. I just feel so incredibly blessed, and I’m so excited about what this next year is going to look like, especially working with these wonderful individuals,” Croley said.
The remaining executive board positions were decided as well.
Robert Holliday, a junior business major, was elected treasurer as a write-in candidate, receiving 16.2% of votes.
Unopposed, Diego Abele, a senior political science and philosophy major from Austin, was elected judicial council chair, and Madison Waldrop, a junior integrated marketing communications major from Birmingham, Ala., was elected attorney general.
Braxton Dagg, a junior integrated marketing communications major from Hurley, Miss., was elected senior class president unopposed. Kaylee Goff, a junior public policy leadership major from Hurley, Miss., was elected senior class vice president.
The academic senators are listed below:
Jalon Hightower
Kori Jeffries
Jenna Brantley
Lawson Campbell
Blake Williamson
Logan Leibenguth
Evelyn Coon
Linley Miles
Carson Flanagan
Barrett Adams
Kayt Davis
Blake Mitchell
Drew Sheehan
Brooke Jankowsky
Cole Scott
Ashley Sudduth
Danica Beachy
Ethan Navarro
Keighan Wortham
The registered student organizations senators are listed below:
Andrew Nichols
Elisabeth Miller
Kayle Amos
Edward Hunter
Zachary Rifkin
Sara Abdrabbo
Alex Hedges
Malcom Butler
Katie Miles
Kira Marcom
Tyler Boecker
Jack Turrentine
Davis Thompson
Mary Katherine Archer
Joshua Jones-Reed
Ella Key
Josie McCarey
Trey McKean
Brady Moore
Nicholas Menendez
Cooper Gant
Lillian Prather
Jaxon Coulson
Sneha Vuyyuru
Kelly Robinson
Jimmil Taylor
Aidan Kane
Paul Winfield
Tres Jones