The Ole Miss Rebels hosted Memphis on Tuesday, Mar. 25, winning 7-5.

The lefty pitcher Gunnar Dennis got the start on the mound for the Rebels. Dennis got through the inning without giving up a hit with 16 pitches. The first inning ended with Ryan Moerman striking out, leaving Luke Hill stranded on first base.

Brayden Randle made a really good diving stop in the second to get the first out of the inning. Dennis struck out the last batter of the inning, putting the offense back at the plate. Campbell Smithwick hit a home run in the bottom of the second, while Randle struck out to end the inning.

Memphis got their first run in the game off a blooper in the outfield, tying the game. They took the lead on the very next at bat, but Ole Miss turned a double play. Two Rebels were stranded on base to end the third inning.

Hudson Calhoun came in and struck out the side, moving on to the bottom of the fourth. The Rebels tied the game back up, but nothing else happened. Calhoun got through the inning and struck out the final batter of the side.

Ole Miss scored off a Judd Uttermark single to take the lead in the bottom of the fifth. A Luke Cheng sacrifice fly scored Will Furniss from third to take a two-run lead. Randle double scored the two runners on base to blow the game wide open.

Memphis hit a home run in the sixth to cut the lead to six and Taylor Rabe came in to pitch for the Rebels. He got through the inning without allowing another run, holding on to the Rebels’ narrow lead. Ryan Rodriguez came in the game for the Rebels in the seventh. Ole Miss gave up one run in the seventh, cutting their lead to one.

Mitchell Sanford gave some life back to the Rebels with a home run in the eighth inning. The top of the ninth came and Landon Waters came in to close it out for the Rebels. He did just that as the Rebels beat the Tigers 7-5.

Who’s next?

The Ole Miss Rebels host Florida on Thursday, Mar. 27 at 7 p.m.