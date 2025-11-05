The No. 7 Ole Miss Rebels enter Week 11 of the college football season in prime position to make a postseason run. The Rebels (8-1, 5-1 SEC) host The Citadel Bulldogs (4-5, 3-4 SoCon) at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium for a noon Saturday kickoff.

With matchups against Florida and Mississippi State still to come, Ole Miss could use this weekend to sharpen execution and reinforce depth before its final SEC stretch.

Ole Miss is coming off of a 30-14 win over South Carolina — a game in which the Rebels showcased balance and control on both sides of the ball. Ole Miss averages 36.2 points per game (No. 4 in the SEC).

The reality of this matchup is that Ole Miss is an 8-1 SEC team that the College Football Selection Committee ranked No. 6, and The Citadel is a 4-5 SoCon team who has not played an FBS opponent yet.

Head coach Lane Kiffin’s offense will aim to play mistake-free football while opening up the playbook. Quarterback Trinidad Chambliss hopes to get back in rhythm after a shaky passing performance last week, when he threw for only 156 yards, a touchdown and an interception. He and running back Kewan Lacy have become a dangerous backfield duo in the SEC.

On defense, the Rebels’ front seven will be challenged to stay assignment-sound against a Citadel team that prefers long drives and misdirection runs. Ole Miss has been strong up front all season, limiting their opponents’ rushing production and generating consistent backfield pressure. The Rebels tallied six sacks against the Gamecocks last week.

The Citadel runs a triple-option scheme. Since the Rebels have struggled against mobile quarterbacks earlier this season — Arkansas’ Taylen Green rushed for 115 yards and a touchdown, and Georgia’s Gunner Stockton totaled 59 rushing yards and a touchdown two weeks ago — this game could be an opportunity for the defense to work on its discipline and fundamentals.

The Rebels enter as heavy favorites, and Kiffin’s group knows a sharp, mistake-free performance could help set the tone for what lies ahead. The next three weeks will define Ole Miss’ postseason hopes, and this matchup offers a chance to tidy up small issues before the competition ramps up again.

Republish This Story