After a disappointing home loss to Oklahoma last week, the Ole Miss Lady Rebels had an opportunity to move back into the win column by defeating the Temple Lady Owls 80-63.

In less than a week, the team has displayed substantial improvement, specifically on the offensive side of the ball. This year’s team has the opportunity to be dangerous, especiallyas they get more experience with each other.

The Lady Rebels controlled this game from start to finish. They came out of the gate building a huge lead that Temple would never be able to recover from. This was a big contrast from the performance Ole Miss had showcased in the previous game.

These corrections are a testament to this team’s character, proving they are quick to adjust. One loss does not mean that it is time to give up on the Lady Rebels; Anyone will tell you that college basketball is a non-stop gauntlet, and right now, teams are in the survive-and-advance portion of the season before conference play starts.

Scoring was led by senior Kennedy Todd-Williams and sophomore Kharyssa Richardson,who both had 16 points. Five players were in double figures for the night, and to add on, the team finished with a field goal percentage of 51.6%.. This made for an incredible shooting performance from Ole Miss, which was ultimately the catalyst for this win.

One aspect that has plagued the Lady Rebels early in the season is turnovers. Ole Miss committed 19 turnovers during the game, which will definitely be something to improve on as the season progresses.

Ole Miss’ 17-point victory came at just the right time after dropping the previous contest, but it also serves as a confidence-booster for their upcoming Battle 4 Atlantis tournament this weekend.

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball will take on the Howard Bison in the Bad Boy Mowers Battle 4 Atlantis Tournament. The game will take place at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas, and will tip off at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 18.

Streaming will be available on Flohoops.com and play-by-play will be available on 105.1 FM