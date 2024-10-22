Considering the Rebels’ recent performance on the football field, Rebel sports fans may already be looking ahead to basketball season. What better to tide fans over than a Party in the Pavilion to kick off hoops season?

For the past nine years, the event was formerly known as the Square Jam and took place in downtown Oxford, hence its name. This year, it has been rebranded as the Party in the Pavilion and will be held in the Sandy and John Black Pavilion.

The Pavilion will open at 7:30 on Oct. 22, with the party officially beginning at 8. Rather than being charged for entry, attendees will be encouraged to donate $10 to the Grove Collective, a group that supports Rebel student-athletes as they navigate NIL.

Last season, the Square Jam began with player introductions for both teams then proceeded with various contests including knockout, tic-tac-toe, a skills competition and a three-point contest.

This event will likely take a slightly different form than the Square Jam considering the change of venue, though there will still be competition, giveaways and interactive fan activities.

In Ole Miss Men’s Basketball Head Coach Chris Beard’s second season back with Ole Miss, the Rebel’s men’s basketball team landed a preseason AP Poll ranking at No. 24. Last year, the Rebels capped off the 2023-2024 season with an overall 20-12 record (7-11 SEC) and will officially start their season hosting Long Island University at The Pavilion on Nov. 4.

An early favorite for the three-point contest is Matthew Murrell, a Memphis, Tenn. native who is returning for his fifth college season next year. The guard averaged 16.2 points per game last season and shot nearly 40% from behind the arc.

Other returning starters to Beard’s team are point guard Jalen “Juju” Murray and forward Jaemyn Brakefield, who are both experienced players who can score on multiple levels.

The team is bolstered by a slew of transfers headlined by guard Dre Davis, a 6’6” transfer from Seton Hall who began his collegiate career at Louisville. The wing averaged 15 points and six rebounds as a Pirate last season and should immediately factor in as a contributor on this team.

Another significant transfer is Sean Pedulla, a senior guard who averaged 16.4 points per game at Virginia Tech last season and has a career three-point percentage of 35.5%. The former Hokie is sneaky athletic with solid fundamentals and should prove to be a reliable shooter.

The men’s recruiting class is led by John Bol, a four-star center from Atlanta, who played for the nationally-renowned Overtime Elite during his final high school season. The McDonald’s All-American is 7’1” and will fill the vacancy left by Moussa Cisse and Jamarion Sharp — last season’s star players who graduated this past spring.

Ole Miss Women’s Basketball Head Coach Yolett McPhee-McCuin will bring back point guard senior Madison Scott this season. Scott was the second leading scorer for the team last year, averaging 12.8 points a game and also led the team in rebounds and assists — 6.4 and 3.4 per game, respectively. Scott’s well-rounded skill set makes her a top contender for the skills challenge.

Kennedy Todd-Williams is another high-profile returning starter for the Lady Rebs. The former UNC transfer averaged 10.6 points per game last season and contemplated going pro before deciding to return to Ole Miss.

Two notable recruits joining the Rebels this season are forward Heloisa Carerra from Sao Paulo, Brazil and Sira Thienou from Bamako, Mali. The international recruits should bolster the women’s roster immediately.

The Lady Rebels will officially kick off the season in Paris to face No. 3 ranked USC in a top 25 matchup.

Party in the Pavilion will showcase the talent of both Rebels basketball teams, offering fans an exciting preview of the upcoming season.