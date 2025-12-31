​The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels are preparing to play in the most important game in program history. After defeating the American Conference champion Tulane in the first round of the College Football Playoffs 41-10, they will face the No. 3 Georgia Bulldogs in the Allstate Sugar Bowl at Caesars Superdome on New Year’s Day.

​This game will be a long-anticipated rematch for the Rebels after they lost a heartbreaker in Athens, Ga., in Week 8 of the regular season — their only loss of the season. Ole Miss started that game hot, scoring touchdowns on their first five drives. However, poor defense allowed the Bulldogs to rally in the fourth quarter and win 43-35.

​After that game, there was one clear problem: the Rebel defense. The unit gave up points on every Georgia possession.​

Since that game, the Rebel defense has found ways to bend, not break. In the playoff game against Tulane, Ole Miss allowed 421 total yards of offense; however, this was countered by several huge plays by the Rebel secondary, including an interception in the red zone by cornerback Jaylon Braxton. Later in the game, the Rebels forced an incompletion on a pivotal fourth-and-two.

These plays helped extend the lead and gave the Rebels more cushion. Despite surrendering over 400 yards, the Green Wave only scored 10 points.

​This defensive poise needs to continue for the Rebels to have a shot against the Bulldogs. Georgia will score against the Rebels’ defense, but Ole Miss needs to make even a few clutch plays on defense to give its offense a chance to outgun the Bulldogs.

Ole Miss has one of the best fourth down conversion rates in the country at nearly 70%. If the Rebel offense can stay on the field, they will be in good position to win.

Finally, Ole Miss will need to find a way to close out the game. Incorporating the run should be key here.

​​In the first matchup, running back Kewan Lacy only had 12 carries for 31 yards. He saw hardly any touches in the fourth quarter when the Rebels were up by two possessions. This led to quick three-and-outs for the Rebel offense, which gave Georgia multiple chances to come back.

​The Rebels should lean on Lacy throughout the whole game, especially in the fourth quarter. Lacy’s big play ability and elusiveness should serve to open up the passing game. If Lacy plays well, the Rebels will walk the Bulldogs.

​The old adage that it is hard to beat a good team twice will be proven in the new year on Jan. 1. The Rebels and the Bulldogs will face off a second round matchup for the ages.

​Kickoff for the Allstate Sugar Bowl in New Orleans will be at 7 p.m. on ESPN. It will begin after the Rose Bowl.

Republish This Story