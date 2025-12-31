Ole Miss Men’s Basketball concluded non-conference against NC State on Sunday, Dec. 21 and Alcorn State on Monday, Dec. 29. The Rebels split the final two contests and now look to SEC play.

NC State

The Rebels fell to NC State 76-62 in Greensboro, N.C. at First Horizon Coliseum. Sophomore Travis Perry led all scorers with 21 points in the Rebels last Power 4 matchup before SEC play.

Malik Dia, along with Perry, came to play. The senior forward was 50% from the field and had a double-double with 20 points and 11 rebounds. Dia’s 11 rebounds pushed him over the 500-mark for his collegiate career. Perry was 5-of-11 from behind the arc and had four steals on the night. Dia and Perry combined for 41 of the team’s 62 points.

Despite Ole Miss outscoring its opponent in the second half 36-31, a poor first half by the Rebels put NC State in a comfortable position for most of the game.

Alcorn State

Ole Miss defeated Alcorn State at home, 79-43. Kezza Giffa led the Rebel scoring with 14 points. Dia scored his second consecutive double-double.

The Rebels were scoreless through the first six minutes of the game and went down 8-0 to the visitors. Ole Miss found their groove and went on a 19-0 run. They closed the first half up 37-25.

The second half was pure domination from the Rebels, who outscored the Braves 42-18. Ole Miss won handily, 79-43.

Ole Miss begins SEC play on Saturday, Jan. 3 against Oklahoma in Norman, Okla., at 2:30. SEC Network+ will broadcast the game.

