The Ole Miss Cross Country teams competed at the Gans Creek Classic on Friday, Sept. 26 in Columbia, Mo. Both the men’s and women’s teams finished No. 20 out of the 32 teams present in their respective races.

Senior Beth Arentz was the top finisher for the Lady Rebels. With her mark of 20:03.0, Arentz not only finished in No. 30 but also set a career best for the six-kilometer distance. Senior Sophie Baumann was close behind. She finished No. 64 with a time of 20:28.1.

Rounding out the scorers for the Lady Rebels was freshman Leah Penick, redshirt sophomore Ella Johnson and junior Adie Luna. Their team finish of No. 20 was good enough to beat No. 24-ranked Lipscomb.

For the Ole Miss men, it was a tough race. This years’ field included nine of the Top 15 ranked teams, one of which was No. 1-ranked Iowa State. The Cyclones ended up winning the team event.

Redshirt junior Kidus Misgina led the way for the Rebels. After running for Florida State last fall, Misgina joined the Rebels on the track last spring. He made waves right away when he set the 10k Rebel school record and then qualified for the 5k at outdoor nationals.

In his Rebel Cross Country debut, Misgina ran the eight-kilometer course in 22:51.8. His mark, a personal best, earned him No. 11 overall in a race that saw the Top 31 finishers beat the previous course record of 23:07.6.

In big meets, anxiety can ruin athletes before the race even starts. However, in an interview with The Daily Mississippian, Misgina said that he controls his mindset.

“Fear is like a fire: if you don’t know how to use it, it burns you,” Misgina said. “I feel a little bit of fear, but the fear (builds you up) and prepares (you) for the pain mentally and physically.”

Misgina started the race in the back of the pack, but when others slowed down, he wove his way to the front.

“There are people that went 4:19 for a mile,” Misgina said. “I see them in front of me 100 meters away, just in (the first) mile. I knew that there is no way that people can keep that (pace up).”

Racing is tough, but Misgina said he will consistently continue to put in the work. On the course, even coaches cannot help you.

“At the end you just have to do all the effort,” Misgina said. “Know who you are and where you are, (and) build up yourself.”

The Ole Miss Cross Country teams will race again on Saturday, Oct. 18 at the same course in Columbia, Mo., for the Pre-National Invitation.

