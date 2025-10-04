No. 17 Vanderbilt at No. 10 Alabama: 38-28 — Alabama wins (Photo Editor Oliva Cangelosi)

Many believe that millions of years from now the explosion of the sun or perhaps the Rapture will end life as it is known. However, for the state of Alabama — otherwise known as East Mississippi — that day may be nearer than previously thought. In fact, it might come as soon as Oct. 4, if Vanderbilt does the unthinkable and sinks Alabama for the second straight season.

But alas, the sun will rise again in Tuscaloosa come Sunday, after Alabama wins. Coach Kalen Deboer will buy himself a bit more time before a mob of pitchfork-wielding Tide fans force his eventual and inevitable flee from the continental United States.

The Tide’s home field advantage combined with the pageantry of ESPN’s College Gameday will lead Alabama to victory. The Tide is 15-4 when College Gameday visits Tuscaloosa, including an 11-1 record at home against ranked opponents.

Atmosphere aside, the Commodores fall short when it comes to roster talent. While quarterback Diego Pavia has been productive this season with 1,211 yards and 13 touchdowns, he, unlike most Vanderbilt students, tends to abandon his reads – in the pocket, that is. Expect the Tide to win by two scores, 38-28.

Mississippi State at No. 6 Texas A&M: 35-24 –Texas A&M wins (Design Editor Madelynn Liberto)

Texas A&M and Mississippi State meet Saturday in an underrated SEC showdown, with the Aggies trying to maintain their undefeated start and the Bulldogs itching for another win after a tough loss to Tennessee in OT last week.

No. 6 Texas A&M has the home field advantage. Luckily for them, no cowbells will be allowed into Kyle Field. Unfortunately for Bulldog fans, without their signature 50,000 metal noisemakers clanging in unison, they will be reduced to… ordinary loud people.

The Bulldogs will put up a good fight and make Texas A&M sweat, but in the end, Mississippi State will come up just short. The Aggies will leave Kyle Field victorious, 35-24.

Stats from the game will be as follows:

Cowbells confiscated at gate: 12,432

Yells of “WHOOP” per quarter: 117

ESPN commentator joke of “all bark, no bite.”: 1

Oil money jokes online: Countless

“We almost beat Tennessee” mentions: 120 before halftime

Kentucky at No. 12 Georgia: 35-10 – Georgia wins (Assistant Social Media Manager)

Since the dawn of time, the world has sought the answer to the question: Dogs or cats? The debate will be settled at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 4, when the Kentucky Wildcats play the No. 12 Georgia Bulldogs at the doghouse (Sanford Stadium). Georgia seeks redemption after a hard fought loss against Alabama, while Kentucky vies for their first SEC win of the season.

With home field advantage and a newfound zeal for victory, the Bulldogs will rain down on their opponent. Georgia, winning by a convincing 25 points, will bark the Wildcats back home to the comfort of their scratching post.

