This weekend showcases one of the most intriguing and underrated non-conference matchups of the season: Ole Miss at Tulane.

The rivalry between these two teams dates back to 1893, with Ole Miss leading the series 42-29. The last time the Rebels faced Tulane was 2021, when the Green Wave was outscored by 40 points.

In that game, ​Ole Miss’ running ​was almost impossible for Tulane to stop, a weakness that Head ​C​oach Lane Kiffin took advantage of.

This year,​ however,​ the matchup is not looking like another blowout.

In 2022, Tulane had an incredible season. The team went 11-2 and beat ​the University of Southern California​ in the Cotton Bowl, giving them the ninth spot in the final AP poll. The Green Wave offensive roster was loaded and no longer the laughing stock of the American Athletic Conference.

Star player Tyjae Spears rushed for 1,581 yards last season and received 256, making him a game-determining player. Tulane is still trying to fill the big offensive hole left by Spears’ departure​.​

The transfer portal restocked Tulane’s roster with some terrific players, but ​the Rebels​ also picked up some impact players.

Tre Harris, the star receiver from Louisiana Tech, has already made his mark. In the Rebels’ game against Mercer on Sept. 2, Harris scored four touchdowns, setting the new single-game record at Ole Miss. Three of the four were made in the first three minutes and 15 seconds of the game.

The Rebel defense held up against Tulane in 2021, but can they do the same now? With the Tulane offense being run-heavy this year, the Ole Miss defense must be air-tight.

Under new defensive coordinator Pete Golding, it looks as if the defense is taking a step in the right direction. Last weekend, the Rebels did not allow Mercer into the red zone ​for ​the entire game.

Four different players on the defensive line recorded a sack, along with 11.5 tackles for a loss. Freshman linebacker Suntarine Perkins led the team with eight tackles in his debut. The rest of the experienced defensive​ ​line​,​ ​and ​its newcomers​,​ might prove to be a challenge for the Green Wave.

Ole Miss will face a passing game that is much stronger than the last time ​they​ played Tulane. With four returning linemen from the​ Green Wave’s​ 2022 season, the opposing offensive line is extremely strong and has allowed more time for returning starting QB Michael Pratt to make plays.

Pratt threw for 294 yards in Tulane’s season-opening win against ​the University of ​South Alabama, two yards less than what Ole Miss starting quarterback Jaxson Dart accounted for against Mercer. The Rebels should not underestimate the skill of Pratt; he is an elite quarterback who will look to pull ​an​ upset this weekend.

Even though the Rebels are favored to win, Lane Kiffin wants everyone to know that Tulane is real competition. Kiffin knows it is important for his team to come mentally prepared for anything Tulane can throw at them.