The No. 6 Ole Miss Rebels and the No. 10 Miami Hurricanes will square off in the 2026 Vrbo Fiesta Bowl on Thursday, Jan. 8 at State Farm Stadium, with a berth in the College Football Playoff National Championship on the line. Kickoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CT on ESPN.

For Ole Miss (13-1), the journey to the CFP semifinal has been nothing short of historic. Shortly after the loss of former head coach Lane Kiffin, the Rebels opened the postseason with new head coach Pete Golding.

Despite the impact of a late season coaching change, the Rebels showed no signs of doubt with a convincing win over No. 11 Tulane before stunning No. 3 Georgia in the Sugar Bowl quarterfinal, a game highlighted by the 362-passing yard performance of quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

The former DII standout has emerged as one of college football’s most compelling stories, seamlessly leading a high‑powered Ole Miss attack that ranks among the nation’s best. With an offense that averages nearly 38 points per game. Ole Miss enters the Fiesta Bowl ready to seize its first National Championship game appearance.

Miami (12‑2), meanwhile, comes to Glendale, Ariz., as a defensive juggernaut that has carved its own path through the expanded playoff format. Squeezing into the postseason as the No. 10 seed, the Hurricanes have proven to the world that they belong here.

The Hurricanes’ semifinal spot was secured by suffocating defensive performances in wins over No. 7 Texas A&M and No. 2 Ohio State. These wins showcased a Hurricane front seven that can disrupt elite offenses and force mistakes at critical junctures.

The matchup is shaping up as a classic duel between opposite sides of the ball: Ole Miss’ explosive offense against Miami’s lockdown defense. The Rebels’ ability to maintain drives and score quickly will be tested by a Hurricanes unit that allows just over 13 points per game.

On the offensive side of the ball, Miami’s balanced attack led by former Georgia star quarterback Carson Beck and dynamic playmakers like running back Mark Fletcher Jr. and wide receiver Malachi Toney, has been efficient enough to complement its defensive identity. Yet they will be challenged to find consistent rhythm against a Rebels defense that has improved steadily all season.

Key individual storylines raise the stakes of the game. Chambliss’ dual‑threat capabilities will force Miami to defend every inch of the field, while the Hurricanes’ pass rush, led by Rueben Bain Jr., could be the difference‑maker if it can disrupt the Rebels’ rhythm early.

On the ground, standout running back Kewan Lacy will be counted on to balance the attack and keep Miami’s front honest.

The Hurricanes are slight favorites, but if the playoffs have proven anything up to this point, it is that the Rebels have constantly defied the odds. Nobody expected them to be as good as they were under Kiffin, but now, under Golding, they might be even better.

As football fans around the country tune in, both sides will be eyeing those final 60 minutes that stand between their teams and a shot at college football’s ultimate prize.

