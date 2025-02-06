The Ole Miss Women’s Golf team secured second place on Feb. 2-4 at the Puerto Rico Classic hosted by Purdue University in Rio Grande, P.R.

Caitlyn Macnab, Sophie Linder, Filippa Sundquist, Kajsalotta Svarvar, Nicole Gal and Larissa Carrillo competed against 17 other teams.

This is the second year in a row that Macnab and Linder played in the prestigious tournament, previously placing 11th and 68th, respectively. The Rebels finished 12th overall in the 2024 competition.

Sunday

The Rebels finished day one in second place, shooting 4-under and 284 as a team — just one stroke behind No. 15 Vanderbilt. Ole Miss topped the field in total birdies and par-4 scoring.

Macnab led the way for Ole Miss; in the opening round she shot 69 (-3) and ended tied for fourth place individually. She finished her day with birdies on No. 5 and No. 4. For the seventh time this season, she shot in the 60s.

Liner and Sundquist both scored 1-under, tying for 13th. They also tied for third in the field in par-5 scoring. Sunquist was 1-under on the back nine, while Linder hit three birdies in her final nine.

Svarvar tied for 28th after a 1-over 73 in the first round. She started three of her first four holes with bogeys but was able to get back on track with birdies on No. 12 and No. 13.

Gal shot a 4-over 76 in round one. Carrillo ended the day with a 2-over and was tied for 35th.

Monday

Ole Miss finished the second round of the Puerto Rico Classic in second place, shooting 2-under.

Ole Miss tied for first in par-5, second in total birdies and was one of four teams that shot below par at the end of day two.

Linder showed up big time for the Rebels, matching the lowest second round score. She came in tied for second place, just one stroke short of first. She also tied for the best par-3 scoring and the most birdies.

Macnab shot even par on day two, good for a seventh place tie. This was her 11th round at even or below par in the 2024-25 season.

Gal matched Macnab’s performance of an even-par round, bringing her score to 148 (+4). She now has six rounds even or below par and tied the day at 45th.

Sundquist finished day two tied for 24th with a 145 (+1), while Svvarvar tied for 37th after shooting a 145 (+3).

Carrillo improved her score by one stroke from day one while competing individually for the Rebels. She moved up the leaderboard, tying 37th place with a 147 (+3).

Tuesday

No. 19 Ole Miss finished the weekend in Puerto Rico tied for second place. The Rebels led the field in par-5, ranked second in total birdies and third in pars. This is their third top-two finish of the 2024-25 season.

Macnab and Linder led the Rebels, tying for 11th. Macnab shot 2-over to keep the Rebels in the top-3 overall and secure her 28th top-20 finish.

Linder finished third in par-3 scoring and total birdies. She completed her fifth top-20 finish of her career and second of the season.

Sundquist and Gal tied for 18th, shooting an even par over the three rounds. Sundquist matched her first round score on the final day with eight pars and one birdie on the back nine. This was her third top-20 finish of the 2024-25 season and her seventh round even or below par.

Gal performed best in the final round, tying a career-best 68 (-4), jumping up 27 spots on the last day. She has three top-20 finishes and earned her sixth round below par.

Marrillo finished the classic by earning her fourth round below par and secured a shared 28th placement in her fourth collegiate tournament.

The Rebels will play on Feb. 16-18 at the Moon Golf Invitational at Suntree Country Club in Melbourne, Fla.