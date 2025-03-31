The Ole Miss Women’s Golf team finished its regular season play this past weekend at the Clemson Invitational. The team took to the Reserve at Lake Keowee and finished the weekend tied for seventh.

The Rebels opened play on Friday with a 294 (+6) in the first round in Sunset, S.C. After the first 18 holes, the Rebels sat in ninth place.

Caitlyn Macnab finished the day with 3-under (69) and tied for sixth place individually. She had a fast start with back-to-back birdies on the first two holes of the day.

Sophie Linder made three bogeys in the first five holes but had a solid back nine and carded a 73 (+1). Going into the final nine holes, the sophomore was 3-over, but a birdie on No. 11 and 13 got her back on track and finished tied at 35th for the day.

Kajsalotta Svarvar ended round one with a 3-over 75 and tied for 55th. Nicole Gal and Filippa Sundquist rounded out the day for the Rebels, both shot 5-over (77) and tied for 69th individually.

Day two consisted of the second round as well as half the third due to rain expectancies. The Rebels carded a team score of 6-under 282 in round two, followed by the front nine of the final round.

Macnab led the way for the Lady Rebels, posting a round score of 67 (-5). She carded six birdies and one eagle in the round.

Beginning round three with 3-under throughout her first three holes, Macnab eagled the par 5 on hole No.11 and followed that with a birdie on No. 12. She dropped a shot of the par 4 but closed out the first nine holes of round three with back-to-back birdies.

Svarvar had a bogey-free second round with 3-under 69, putting herself back on par for the tournament. She began the round with a birdie on No. 12 and added another at No. 1 and No. 4, marking her sixth round under par in red figures.

Linder shot an even par, marking four birdies for the round. She started the round with back-to-back bogeys on the first two holes and rebounded at No.17 and 18 to get back to even.

Sundquist and Gal finished the action with 74 and 75, respectively. Sundquist entered round three tied for 64th (+7, 151) and Gal tied for 68 (+8,152).

Ole Miss tallied 17 birdies and an eagle for the second round. This 6-under score marked the fourth lowest team score for the afternoon.

The No. 14 Lady Rebels carded a 10-under 278 in the third round, finishing the tournament at 854 (-10). The 278 score tied the third-lowest round of the season for the Ole Miss Rebels.

Macnab continued her red rounds. She hit a 4-under 68 on Sunday and finished the tournament at 12-under (204) — this tied Macnabs’ best 54-hole score for the season.

Macnab shot another eagle on hole 11 and led the field in eagles for the weekend. She tied for the best par-5 scoring (-7) to help her secure her third top-3 finish this season.

Matching Macnab for the round, Svarvar posted the weekend-best score of 4-under 68. She carded five birdies and 12 pars, improving her placement to tie for 24th. She completed the tournament at 4-under 212.