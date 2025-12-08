From the chill in the air to the colorful lights that illuminate the Square, the wait for Oxford, Miss., to transform into the “snow globe town” is over.

Whether it is the festive lights strung across the Square or the shop windows decked out for the holidays, it all readies Oxford for the most wonderful time of the year.

Keeping locals and those visiting in the holiday spirit is what Executive Director of Visit Oxford Kinney Ferris finds to be the most important thing to the city during this time of year.

“One of our main objectives is really to get visitors to come to Oxford. So, when we sit down and decide what we’re going to do as far as Christmas decorating goes, the building and grounds department within the city, environmental services is making sure that it’s not causing issues, even safety, the police have to make sure that they can get through to different places,” Ferris said.

Ferris also encourages students and residents to stay local during the holidays, as it helps the city continue growing in the right ways.

“Stay local, there’s a lot to do here and enjoy. Traveling is fun, but invite friends and family to come to Oxford. It really helps our economy move into the next year. You can have a lot of fun here,” Ferris said.

For example, the sixth annual Holly Jolly Holidays will once again take place in mTrade Park, remaining open until Jan. 4. The event includes the Walk of Lights and Oxford on Ice, one of the few ice skating rinks in the state.

Preston Vaughan has lived in the city for four years and says a Christmas in Oxford is unique.

“Christmas in Oxford is so special due to the environment of the town and its history, especially here in the Square. All of the decorations and lights that get put up during this time make it a snow globe town,” Vaughan said.

For more information about holiday-themed activities and events, check out Visit Oxford.

