The National Retail Federation expects holiday sales to exceed $1 trillion for the first time this year, and with Christmas just around the corner, many people are searching for the perfect gift for the woman in their life who just loves Oxford, Miss.

At Mina, a boutique in the Oxford Square, employee Abby Batten suggests that gift-buyers lean into what is popular right now.

“A big trend I’ve noticed while working at Mina this holiday season is a lot of girls, college-aged girls, are looking for polka dots,” Batten, a University of Mississippi graduate student studying communication science and disorders, said. “Any clothing polka pattern, that’s the trend of this season. I think a good gift for any girl in high school, college-age, (or) early twenties (is) any article of clothing that is polka dots.”

Although trend shopping is typical of the holiday season, Batten herself has something classic on her Christmas list.

“If I had to ask for one thing for my Christmas list, it probably would be more cardigans; you can’t go wrong with them,” Batten said. “I am not from here, I am from south of here, so I definitely need more winter clothes.”

Shelby Parsons, another Mina employee, says there are some timeless presents.

“We sell a lot of really awesome premium jewelry, none of it tarnishes. They make for great gifts that people can have for a long time,” Parsons said.

Phoebe Miller, an elementary education student, says she has some practical things on her Christmas list this year.

“I think a good gift would be an Owala water bottle because they’re really in right now, and everyone in class has them. And they’re just perfect for road trips because they fit in your water bottle holder thingy, and then they’re also perfect just for school. They don’t spill,” Miller said.

Whether it’s polka dots or the perfect water bottle, these Oxford women say the best gifts are the ones that make the season feel a little more personal.

