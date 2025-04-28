2025 Oxford Pride: “Defying Gravity” kicked off Sunday, April 27 at the Unitarian Universalist Church of Oxford with the “Queerly Beloved: Pride Celebration” at 10:30 a.m.

According to the Oxford Pride website, “Oxford Pride is organized by a coalition of student organizations and many volunteer partners.”

University of Mississippi graduate Matt Kessler spearheaded the first Oxford Pride parade in 2016 while pursuing a master of fine arts in fiction. Since then, Oxford Pride events have grown, striving to provide space for inclusion and learning about the LGBTQ+ communities at the university and Oxford.

Senior music major Konner Little from New Albany, Miss., recognizes the importance that Pride events have on the Oxford community.

“While I have not been to Pride here in Oxford before, I do really think it is important for making a welcoming and nurturing environment that is unfortunately not very common in the rural South,” Little said.

Following the opening pride celebration, the Queer Interfaith Alliance, an organization that brings together LGBTQ+ students of different religions, held an interfaith gathering at St. Peter’s Episcopal Church from 2-3 p.m. The event served as a forum for people of different identities and religions to discuss their spirituality, as well as the intersections of faith with gender and sexual identity.

“Pride in the Park,” a community gathering for fellowship, took place from 4-6 p.m. at Avent Park, concluding the day’s events. All events on Sunday were free and open to the public.

As the week continues, OUTGrads, an organization that fosters a community for LGBTQ+ graduate and professional students, hosted “A Very Wicked Screening” on Monday, April 28 from 6-9:30 p.m. in the LGBTQ+ Lounge on the 4th floor of Lamar Hall. This event featured a free screening of the movie “Wicked” open to the public.

A poster-making night with UM Pride Network will be held tonight from 6-7:30 p.m. in the LGBTQ+ Lounge. This event is free, and refreshments will be provided by Chicory Market.

Later on Tuesday night, Julien Baker & TORRES will perform at The Lyric from 8-9 p.m. as part of their “Send a Prayer My Way” tour. Doors open at 7 p.m., and tickets can be purchased on the venue’s website.

The 9th annual Lavender Graduation takes place on Wednesday, April 30 from 4-6 p.m. at the Ole Miss Student Union ballroom. Lavender Graduation honors graduating LGBTQ+ students and those who have supported them through their degree programs, including allies, friends, family and faculty who have maintained a sense of acceptance and belonging for all students on campus.

A Southtalk entitled “A Crowded Table” will take place on Thursday, May 1 from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. in Barnard Observatory. This free event will feature author Heidi Siegrist as she sets out to explore literature that imagines building queer Southern communities through food.

“Sexual Wellness & Healthy Relationships,” a free presentation given by the William Magee Center, will also take place on Thursday from 6-7:30 p.m. in the LGBTQ+ Lounge.

Junior computer science major William Gregory from Horn Lake, Miss., looks forward to this event, as it touches on a topic important to all.

“I’m planning on attending the sexual awareness class because I feel like safe sex is important for everyone, including the LGBTQ+ community,” Gregory said. “I feel like LGBTQ+ people often get overlooked when this topic is discussed.”

The city of Water Valley, Miss., will hold a number of pride events in the coming week, as well.

A performance and book signing from musician and author Sherry Cothren will take place on Friday, May 2 at Violet Valley Bookstore in Water Valley from 5-8 p.m., celebrating her debut book, “Gadfly: A Lifetime of Writing.”

“Pride in the Valley” will be held Saturday, May 3 from 9 a.m.-12 p.m,. where various LGBTQ+ owned businesses in Water Valley will be open and celebrating Pride before the Oxford parade.

The 2025 Oxford Pride parade will run from 2-3 p.m. on Saturday, followed by “Pride on the Plaza” from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m on the student union plaza.

Pride week’s festivities will conclude Saturday night at the 2025 drag show fundraiser “Defying Gravity” from 8-11:30 p.m. at The Lyric. Prior to May 3, general admission will cost $20 for UM students and $25 for non-students. Students can purchase VIP tickets for $40; non-students VIP tickets can be purchased for $50. Day-of tickets are $20 for students and $25 for non-students.VIP tickets will not be sold on Saturday.

Senior computer science major Jarrett Peterson from Southaven, Miss., frequents local drag events and appreciates the expression these events bring for a wide range of people.

“I personally think drag shows are really important, as they create an avenue for people to express themselves freely,” Peterson said. “I believe it is even more important in a town like Oxford, as it feels like it lacks LGBTQ+ spaces and representation. Drag shows allow for people of the community to feel more seen and respected.”

Senior criminal justice major Danielle Jones from Olive Branch, Miss., feels that Pride events in Oxford bring a great sense of unity to the community.

“I think these events are important because growing up in the South as a queer person makes it easy to feel alone. These events are a good reminder that we aren’t alone, and community can be found even in unlikely places,” Jones said.

Editor’s Note: Kadin Collier, founder and president of the Queer Interfaith Alliance, is also the opinion editor for The Daily Mississippian.

