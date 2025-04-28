Ole Miss student athletes earned a plethora of awards this year. Here are some of the biggest.

SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll

The SEC Winter Academic Honor Roll is awarded to any student athlete participating in a Southeastern Conference championship sport or listed in their institution’s NCAA Sports Sponsorship Form.

To be awarded this honor, a student must have a grade point average of at least 3.00 for the preceding academic year or have a cumulative grade point average of 3.00 or above at the nominating institution. The student must have completed 24 semester hours or 36 quarter hours of credit toward their degree at the university.

The students must be a member of a varsity team for the entire NCAA Championship season.

The Ole Miss Honorees are:

Men’s Basketball: Jaemyn Brakefield, M.A. in Higher Education/Student Personnel; Cam Brent, multidisciplinary studies; Robert Cowherd, multidisciplinary studies; Matthew Murrell, Certificate in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration; Max Smith, Certificate in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration.

Women’s Basketball: KK Deans, Certificate in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration; Madison Scott, Certificate in Intercollegiate Athletic Administration; Ayanna Thompson, multidisciplinary studies; J’Adore Young, marketing.

Rifle: Regan Diamond, mathematics: Katelyn Foust, criminal justice; Lea Horvath, Master of Business Administration; M’Leah Lambdin, management; Emma Pereira, general business; Gretchen Schleinkofer, criminal justice; Katie Tedeschi, multidisciplinary studies.

Hampshire Honor Society

The National Football Foundation (NFF) announced a record number of 2025 honorees. This award encompasses college football players from all divisions who have upheld a cumulative 3.2 GPA or higher throughout their college career.

The 2025 membership is made up of 2,532 student athletes representing 339 different schools.

The University of Mississippi had four recipients: Jaxson Dart, Fraser Masin, Gerquan Scott and Brandon Turnage.

“In today’s era of NIL and the transfer portal, we firmly believe that education remains the key to long-term success,” said NFF President & CEO Steve Hatchell in an email to The Daily Mississippian. “These results reaffirm that academics are still top of mind for today’s student athletes. We salute the schools, coaches and administrators who continue to champion education as a core part of the student athlete experience.”

NCAA Walter Byers Scholarship

Ole Miss Baseball pitcher Mason Nichols was named one of only two recipients of the 2025 Walter Byers Graduate Scholarship.

Nichols has now been awarded the highest academic honor by the UM and the NCAA. He has also received the Taylor Medal from Ole Miss this year.

Nichols is a senior biological sciences major. He is engaged in community involvement, volunteering at events for individuals with special needs, as well as church activities for the elderly and team projects to give back to low-income families.

The Walter Byers Scholarship program awards $24,000 annually to one male and one female student athlete. The honor is awarded to those who excel academically and in athletics and who show potential as future leaders.

Nichols has played with the Rebels for all four seasons of his collegiate career. He has appeared in 70 games to date.

Nichols was a key contributor for Ole Miss in 2022 when they won the College World Series. He made 21 appearances that season as a freshman. In 69 total appearances, he has pitched 142 innings for the Rebels.

Nichols credits his baseball career for shaping his approach to resilience, service and leadership. His experience competing at this high of a level has taught him how to navigate pressure, earn trust and lead with consistency.

“Success in college sports demands courage,” Nichols wrote. “I expect that the courage needed to conquer daunting moments on the diamond will be the same courage needed to solve big issues in my community.”

