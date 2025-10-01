Oxford’s lively cultural scene melds with its academic reputation at weekly trivia nights hosted by local restaurants. These game nights are hosted by The Blind Pig, Moe’s BBQ and Circle and Square Brewing.

Students, professors and Oxonians congregate at the trivia sessions for brain teasers, good food, opportunities for cash prizes and community engagement.

The Blind Pig’s trivia kicks off each week Monday at 7:30 p.m. The restaurant boasts the longest-running trivia in town at 15 years, with a $5 buy-in and cash prizes determined by the number of participants.

Jamie Geoghegan, host of The Blind Pig’s trivia, spoke about their competition’s longevity and his question inspirations.

“My cousin started this trivia 15 years ago and kept everything, so I’ll go back and look at old trivias,” Geoghegan said. “I also have a whole notes app of ideas influenced by ‘Jeopardy,’ and there’s a lot of stuff on TikTok and social media that sparks ideas.”

Categories include wild card, fun with words, chain reactions, fact or cap, stump Jamie, lightning round, sports and audio.

Maggie Jones, a first-year Southern studies graduate student from Atlanta, enjoys spending time with her friends at the Blind Pig’s trivia after her classes.

“I have classes all day on Monday, so it’s nice to forget about school for a bit and come to trivia and spend time with my friends,” Jones said.

Moe’s BBQ has had free trivia night on Tuesdays at 7 p.m. since 2018. There are a variety of topics including movies, television, music, comics, math, science and history.

Cash prizes for the top three teams are $25, $40 and $75.

Charlie Bongard, a senior finance major from Milwaukee, spoke of the consistency and efficiency that Moe’s trivia offers.

“It’s pretty well-run, and this is the first trivia I knew about,” Bongard said. “My friends and I have always been coming here and kept it consistent.”

Moe’s trivia host Cali Geoffrion emphasized the community aspect that has grown from their long-running trivia nights.

“I think it has just built up a community of a lot of professors, older graduate students and locals,” Geoffrion said. “I think it is less of a transient population, so you really get to know each other.”

For just over a year and a half, Circle and Square has hosted free trivia every Wednesday at 7 p.m. Categories range from presidents or geography to television, movies or literature.

Circle and Square offers cash prizes for the top three teams including $25, $50 and $100.

Host Cody Donahue described the social and team opportunities their trivia offers.

“Whenever I’m playing and not hosting, I enjoy a free game and being able to hang out with my friends, and doing team-oriented things is important for me,” Donahue said. “I think that just stands out for us.”

Ethan Roberts, a senior general engineering major from Paducah, Ky., spoke of the relaxing and engaging element of Circle and Square’s trivia.

“Trivia is an easy way for me to unwind, and it’s something that I’ve done with my family and friends,” Roberts said. “It’s just good mental stimulation that’s different from my normal school work.”

