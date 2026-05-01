Post Malone announced the cancellation of his concert in Oxford with Jelly Roll on Friday afternoon, May 1. The show was originally scheduled for Friday, June 5 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

The concert was part of the “The BIG ASS Stadium Tour Part 2,” the duo’s joint concert tour with stops across North America. Rising country artist Carter Faith was also announced as the opening act for all stops along the tour.

“Truth is, I promised y’all beautiful people new music, and I don’t have time to finish it before (the) tour starts. We ain’t ready for (the) tour just yet, so I’m making the decision to push the tour back about three weeks to get this music done,” Post Malone said in an announcement on his Instagram story posted on Friday afternoon.

The Oxford stop on the tour, however, fell between the dates of two music festivals in which Post Malone will still perform — Gulf Coast Jam in Panama City Beach, Fla., on May 31 and Carolina Country Music Festival in Myrtle Beach, S.C., on June 7.

The cause for the cancellation of the Oxford concert is unclear at the time of publication. The Daily Mississippian has reached out to Ole Miss Athletics and to Post Malone’s management team for comment on the cancellation.

Ticketholders for the Oxford concert received an email on May 1 notifying of the event’s cancellation and that refunds for tickets, parking, fees, special packages and other charges would be issued automatically.

Post Malone apologized to fans who planned on attending the canceled shows.

“I was looking forward to going nuts with y’all,” the story post said.

Republish This Story