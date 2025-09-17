The AP No. 13 Ole Miss Rebels will host the Tulane Green Wave on Saturday in Oxford for another bout between undefeated teams. The stage is set for an exciting reunion between two of the founding members of the Southeastern Conference.

The Rebels have showcased a potent offense this season. They have averaged more than 40 points per game, and quarterback Austin Simmons has been a key contributor with 580 passing yards and four touchdowns. Running back Kewan Lacy has complemented Simmons’ efforts with 290 rushing yards and five touchdowns.

Simmons, who started the first two games of the season for head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels, did not start versus Arkansas due to an ankle injury — though Kiffin left the door open for Simmons’ return to the starting lineup Saturday.

“He’s doing good,” Kiffin said in a Monday press conference. “I would anticipate Austin (Simmons) being fine to play and being our starting quarterback.”

Kiffin’s offense also has found a new weapon in Simmons’ absence, and that is backup quarterback Trinidad Chambliss.

Chambliss made his first Division I start against the Razorbacks, accounting for more than 400 total yards and three touchdowns to lead Ole Miss to a 41-35 victory. Based on his efforts, Chambliss was awarded the Maxwell Player of the Week, given to a player who demonstrates exceptional performance.

On the other side of the ball, Ole Miss’ defense has shown vulnerabilities. Against Arkansas, the Rebels allowed 526 total yards. If Ole Miss hopes to contain Tulane’s dynamic offense — spearheaded by former BYU standout quarterback Jake Retzlaff — it will need to tighten its defensive schemes.

Tulane enters the game with momentum after a 34-27 victory over Duke. Since transferring to the Green Wave, Retzlaff has been the catalyst for Tulane’s offense. Against Duke, he threw for 245 yards and rushed for 111 yards and four touchdowns. With six rushing touchdowns on the season, he is perhaps more dangerous on the ground than he is through the air.

The Rebel defense has struggled against mobile quarterbacks. Last week, Ole Miss allowed Arkansas quarterback Taylen Green to rush for 115 yards and a touchdown. The Rebels will need to make adjustments to prevent Retzlaff from getting loose.

Defensively, Tulane has been strong behind defensive back Javion White’s team-leading three interceptions on the season.

The Green Wave’s ability to capitalize on turnovers has been a key factor in their early success, and Ole Miss’ offensive misqueues — leading to four first quarter turnovers in its first two games of the season — have been the main reason for multiple slow starts this season.

Ole Miss’ strength lies in its high-powered offense, along with its home field advantage. The Rebels will hope to minimize costly mistakes on both sides of the ball. Tulane’s playmaking defense puts its well-balanced offense in strong positions, but the Green Wave’s challenge will be to perform in a hostile environment and maintain its composure against an SEC opponent.

