Temperatures are finally starting to cool off down South, which means that basketball season is right around the corner. The ninth annual Square Jam presented by Oxford Orthopedics will return at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Oct. 6.

Square Jam is one of the first major events of the fall season, and it draws large crowds to the Oxford Square every year. Both the men’s and women’s basketball teams participate in hopes of raising excitement about the upcoming basketball seasons.

While Square Jam highlights the basketball teams, the Ole Miss Rebelettes and cheerleaders also participate to get the crowd excited.

Ashley Wolfley is a junior Rebelette who has been dancing at Square Jam for three years.

“Square Jam really gets the Oxford community together to support Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball players and coaches,” Wolfley said. “We get to watch the two teams participate in fun games, and they even let kids come on the basketball courts as well.”

Just like in years past, the basketball court will be set up in the Square adjacent to City Hall, and the crowd will be permitted to form on all sides of the court. Square Jam is a basketball talent showcase with a variety of activities such as a three-point shooting contest and a men’s dunk contest. Coaches and players of both teams will be available to sign autographs.

“Square Jam introduces the men’s and women’s basketball teams really well and is a great start to the season. The event truly shows the love that the Oxford community shares for Ole Miss,” Wolfley said.

Ole Miss men’s and women’s basketball will host their opening games for the 2023-2024 season in Oxford at the SJB Pavillion on Monday, Nov. 6, with the women’s team playing Queens and the men’s team playing Alabama State.

Square Jam will take place during another big weekend in Oxford, the night before a home football game against Arkansas.