Running back Kewan Lacy, quarterback Trinidad Chambliss and defensive lineman Will Echoles were named to On3’s “Way-too-early Top 100 college football players for the 2026 season.”

Lacy landed at No. 7 after his historic campaign this past season, during which he earned a few Heisman votes. The running back broke the Ole Miss single-season touchdown record with 24 rushing touchdowns. He also posted over 1,500 rushing yards on 306 attempts.

Rebel fans let out a collective sigh of relief when Lacy chose to return to Oxford next year. With all the uncertainty looming over the program’s immediate future with all the coaching changes, it is comforting to know that perhaps the best offensive weapon from last season will be returning.

The Rebel defense got some recognition on this list, too. Echoles was ranked No. 38. He totaled 68 tackles, five pass deflections and five sacks last season as an anchor for the defense.

Though Chambliss’ college career may have already come to a close, On3 still slated him as the No. 62 player in the country. He tallied 3,937 yards with only three interceptions and led Ole Miss to the semifinals.

Whether Chambliss and Ole Miss win the lawsuit to earn the quarterback another year of eligibility, Chambliss’ heroics last season can not be overstated. Chambliss’ hearing for a preliminary injunction is on Feb. 12.

