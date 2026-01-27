The University of Mississippi announced on Monday, Jan. 26, that its Oxford campus would remain closed through Sunday, Feb. 1, citing “continued extreme winter weather conditions” and “ongoing recovery efforts” in an email sent to the university’s student body.

Several trees from the Grove to the campus intersection of Jackson Avenue and Rebel Drive collapsed during the weather conditions on Sunday, Jan. 25. The Oxford campus was painted a reflective white layer of ice with a shimmer of snow barely atop. The weather knocked out power for much of Oxford and the Ole Miss campus, leaving many without electricity at least until Monday night.

“The university experienced significant impacts from the ice storm and is working diligently to restore operations and begin recovery efforts,” the email said. “This includes reinstating power, clearing roads and walkways, removing trees and debris and assessing and addressing ongoing impacts to buildings and campus infrastructure.”

Also in the email, the university discouraged students who were not on campus or in the local area from returning to campus, while advising caution for students in the area who decide to travel back to Oxford.

Additionally, Rebel Market will remain open for the duration of the storm to provide food service on campus. However, in an announcement on Monday morning, Ole Miss Dining announced that Rebel Market would operate under reduced hours and menu due to a lack of power.

Some other food spots on campus provided meals despite the intense temperatures, including G&G’s Fry Co. and Munchies Chicken and Waffles.

Oxford-University Transit operations will remain closed until further notice. The university advised monitoring OUT on X and Instagram for updates on the service.

UM Provost Noel Wilkin made a subsequent email announcement later on Monday, clarifying the academic impact of the winter weather.

“Students and employees are experiencing widespread power outages, internet connection challenges and unreliable cellphone service. Also, many are working to manage recovery from the impacts of the storm,” Wilkin said in the statement. “In addition to the cancellation of classes and activities, assignments, homework and deadlines scheduled for this week should be adjusted.”

The announcements come as Winter Storm Fern, which has affected the Southern and Northeastern regions of the U.S., has left roads in Oxford impassable and many Oxonians without power.

In her most recent update video on Monday morning, Oxford Mayor Robyn Tannehill provided information on road-clearing efforts in the city.

“The bitter cold last night did us no favors on the roads. However, crews are at it already this morning clearing trees and limbs and putting out slag,” Tannehill said. “The hills and highway ramps are in really bad shape this morning. Don’t let the sunshine give you false security about road conditions — they are still very dangerous.”

The Mississippi Department of Transportation has reported ice on roads and bridges in 37 counties in the state, including Lafayette County. In a press release on Sunday, MDOT “strongly advised” road use for emergency travel only, also providing road-clearing updates for north Mississippi.

“Crews in north Mississippi worked throughout the night, plowing and salting roadways. Operations were also underway clearing trees from the road that fell under the weight of the ice,” MDOT said. “Due to the dangerous conditions of trees falling at a high rate, along with powerlines blocking roadways, many crews had to stop work overnight for safety concerns. Crews returned to work this morning to resume work where it is safe to do so.”

Tannehill also gave updates on efforts to restore electricity in the city.

“Crews have arrived from Tennessee and Alabama and we are so grateful. Others are on the way. We plan to divide and conquer today. Oxford Utilities has put two right-of-way crews and a line crew on five different circuits this morning to make the biggest impact. We are hopeful that we will get power back on for many residents today. As of this morning, we have 10 of 16 circuits still down,” Tannehill said.

As of Monday evening, over 5,000 electrical outages were ongoing and reported on Oxford Utilities’ website.

Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves was one of 24 U.S. state governors to declare a state of emergency in the lead-up to the storm. In a Monday press release, Reeves said that 153,000 Mississippians were still without power, also reporting that two fatalities had been reported in the state as a result of the storm.

The university has opened up the Gertrude C. Ford Ole Miss Student Union, which has power, for use by students as a warming center. Elsewhere in Oxford, the Lafayette County Arena and Oxford Conference Center are open and being used as warming centers as well.

The city of Oxford remains under a shelter-in-place order as effects of the storm are still ongoing and recovery efforts remain underway.

