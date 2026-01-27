Head coach Pete Golding and the Ole Miss Football program face tampering allegations after signing Luke Ferrelli, who originally transferred from California to Clemson earlier this cycle. Clemson head football coach Dabo Swinney held a press conference on Friday, Jan. 23 to bring light to this situation.

Tampering is defined as impermissible contact with a student-athlete who is attending another school. Coaches are not allowed to talk to a player before they enter the transfer portal.

“Luke (Ferrelli) communicated to Jordan (Sorrells, Clemson football general manager) and to Ben Boulware (Clemson linebackers coach) that Pete (Golding) texted him on Wednesday morning, … ‘I know you’re signed. What’s the buyout?,’” Swinney said in a press conference on Friday. “Luke (Ferrelli) said that coach Golding also texted him a picture of a $1 million contract.”

Ryan Williams, Ferrelli’s agent, allegedly said that Golding continued to contact Ferrelli. On Jan. 16, the final day of the portal window, according to Swinney, Ole Miss doubled their offer. Sorrells requested the text exchanges from Ole Miss; however, Williams allegedly said they would provide the texts if Clemson added another year and $1 million to the already signed contract.

After Ferrelli left for Ole Miss, Swinney called ACC commissioner James Phillips, who then called SEC commissioner Greg Sankey. Swinney said Clemson turned everything into the NCAA.

In the press conference, Swinney shared his displeasure for the situation.

“It’s total hypocrisy because all this is going on while they on the other side are trying to fight their defensive end from going in the portal,” Swinney said.

Swinney is referring to edge rusher Princewill Umanmielen, who re-signed with Ole Miss in early January then entered the transfer portal. Golding and Ole Miss attempted to prevent him from entering the portal, but ended up settling for nearly $600,000 in buyout money from LSU.

Ole Miss lost a couple of players in this fashion, including Umanmielen (LSU). Offensive lineman Devin Harper (LSU) and Chris Jones (FSU) both signed with Ole Miss but still entered, or re-entered, the transfer portal.

Republish This Story