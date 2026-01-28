The Ole Miss defense was a volatile unit throughout the 2025 season. At certain points, they looked unstoppable and were the X-factor in games, while at other times they struggled to stop teams. Head coach Pete Golding has brought in many defensive transfers for the 2026 season to bolster the unit in all facets.

The Rebels’ defense improved at all levels. The 2026 team could see a defensive resurgence and be a top unit in the country.

Defensive line

The defensive line retained many key players from this past season including Will Echoles, Kam Franklin and Jamarious Brown. However, some key players hit the transfer portal, such as Princewill Umanmielen and Da’Shawn Womack.

To help out the returners, Golding brought in a plethora of new talent: Jordan Renaud from Alabama, Blake Purchase from Oregon, Jonathan Maldonado from Nevada, Michai Boireau from Florida and Jehiem Oatis from Colorado.

Renaud was a good pickup because of his SEC experience. While his stats are not that flashy, he has been a solid contributor, playing each of the past three seasons, including 27 games over the past two seasons.

Oregon’s defensive line was excellent this season, and Purchase was a solid contributor. He made two sacks this past season along with an interception. Purchase was a top recruit in 2022 and was listed as a four-star recruit and top defensive line talent in Colorado.

Maldonado is an underrated signing, mainly because he went to Nevada, whose season ended poorly, finishing 3-9. Despite this, he contributed well as a starter in 2025. He had five sacks and an interception while playing in all 12 games. He played in 15 games combined in the 2023 and 2024 season. Throughout his 27 games played, he has only seen six wins, so coming to Ole Miss should be a welcome change of pace.

Boireau and Oatis both have SEC experience, Boireau from his two years at Florida and Oatis from his three seasons at Alabama. They have shown flashes of stardom throughout their careers, especially Boireau, who started nine games due to injury and had two sacks and a game-winning interception against Mississippi State.

Combining these transfers with already solidified weapons like Echoles and Franklin should bolster the defensive line and keep the rotation-based line, instead of relying on two or three players to handle most of the work. This will help workload and ensure that Ole Miss consistently has fresh lineman.

Linebackers

Following the departures of TJ Dottery to LSU and Jaden Yates to Houston, three linebacking recruits have come to Ole Miss: Tah’j Butler from Georgia Tech, Keaton Thomas from Baylor and Luke Ferreli from Cal.

Butler played all 13 games as a true freshman and 10 games this past season. His youth will hopefully work in his advantage. He will most likely be a rotational piece, but he was ranked as the No. 25 best transfer linebacker in this class.

Thomas was the No. 17 best transfer linebacker. He has made 205 tackles the past two years combined, along with 3.5 sacks and two interceptions. He was named as a AP second-team All-Big 12 player at Baylor, but also has ties to Mississippi. He played for Northeast Community College where he was a First-Team All-NJCAA All-American selection where he was second in the nation in tackles.

Ferreli has played two seasons for California, Berkeley, breaking out in his redshirt freshman year. He was second on the team for tackles with 87, while also adding a sack, interception and five tackles for loss. At six-foot-three and 230 pounds, Ferreli brings size to his position. He originally enrolled at Clemson and started classes on Jan. 7 but flipped his commitment two weeks later to Ole Miss.

Secondary

Bringing in an infusion of new talent, Ole Miss has acquired five transfers within the secondary for the 2026 season to replace important players like Wydett Williams Jr., Chris Graves Jr. and TJ Banks who all either entered the NFL draft or transferred.

The Rebel secondary could prove to be one of the most improved units after bringing in Sharif Denson from Florida, Edwin Joseph from Florida State, Tony Mitchell from Mississippi State, Joenel Aguero from Georgia and Jay Crawford from Auburn.

Crawford was the No. 4 cornerback in the portal, according to 247Sports, and is a great addition to a strong Rebel defensive class.

Denson has played in 36 out of the 37 games in his three seasons at Florida and made 17 starts over the past two seasons. He was top five in tackles for Florida in 2025 and was the No. 16 rated transfer cornerback this cycle. He is a good nickel corner in coverage and can rush the quarterback well.



Mitchell from Mississippi State is a nice addition. He was a five-star in high school before he signed with Alabama, but he did not see much playing time. He transferred to East Mississippi Community College and turned into the No. 2 ranked JUCO player and No. 1 ranked safety before ultimately committing to the Bulldogs. Unless he has a big jump in his development, he will likely be a depth piece that will help out the defensive rotation.

