Ty Pinkins, Mississippi’s Democratic nominee for the U.S. Senate, spoke to the University of Mississippi’s NAACP chapter in Barnard Observatory on Tuesday, Oct. 15.

Dianne Dodson Black, the Democratic 1st Congressional District candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives, also attended.

Throughout the event, Pinkins talked about women’s rights and racial justice. If elected senator, Pinkins said, he wants to codify Roe v. Wade.

“Putting it into law so that women can feel secure that this precedent that had existed for 50 years, that they had relied on, exists again. I say equality because you can’t think that you can take away a right from a specific group of people, women in this case, and assume that they aren’t showing up to the polls,” Pinkins said.

Pinkins discussed Mississippians’ access to voting, including felon disenfranchisement.

“Mississippi is 40% African American and most of those people who are incarcerated and are dealing with felony convictions that are preventing them from voting are African Americans,” Pinkins said. “You’re talking about an entire voting populous that’s being prevented from participating in the voting process while at the same time a person that has 34 felony convictions is running for the president of the United States.”

Pinkins also emphasized the importance of young adults voting.

“In about four, eight, 12 years, you’re going to be starting a family somewhere in this state or in this country. Getting to the polls this year (and) making your voice heard is you playing a role in manipulating and affecting those policies that are going to affect you down the road. That’s why it’s so important that we not think short-term with regard to why it’s important for young people to get out and vote,” Pinkins said.